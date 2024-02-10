Let’s talk wardrobe basics. While I’m not necessarily a fan of the capsule wardrobe—they can feel limiting—I am a fan of keeping a few pieces in constant rotation and updating them when necessary. These are the items I go back to when I don’t know what to wear, and as with anything, they’re always better when bought on-sale. That’s why I’m taking stock of my wardrobe and using Nordstrom’s Winter Sale to refresh my wardrobe ahead of the new season.

Call it spring cleaning, but I’m in a very “out with the old, in with the new” mindset these days. After a long winter of relying on my cashmere sweaters and black jeans, I’ve got my eye on essentials for the tricky transition into spring: lighter sweaters, trench coats, and a fresh pair of cool white sneakers (to replace the dirty pair sitting in my bedroom). Nordstrom has them all in the Winter Sale, which runs from February 8 through February 15. You can score up to 50 percent off on a wide range of pieces and beauty products during this time.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up 20 deals that can bring new life to any wardrobe. Are these going to be the most exciting options in your closet? Maybe not. Are they the ones that you’re going to rely on day in and day out? Absolutely. Keep scrolling to shop the best light-wash jeans, striped sweaters, SKIMS bodysuits, and more essentials to take you from winter to spring.

The Best Wardrobe Basics in Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Madewell Oversize Poplin Tuxedo Shirt (Was $92) $60 at Nordstrom If Kaia Gerber loves a button down shirt from Madewell, I love a button-down from Madewell. This one is on sale for $50.

Bernardo Modern Trench Coat (Was $200) $130 at Nordstrom Trench coats like Bernardo's are timeless. It comes in two colors (both of which are on sale) and is discounted down to $130 from $200.

UGG Joselyn Lounge Cardigan (Was $138) $83 at Nordstrom You love UGG boots, I love this UGG cardigan. Oversize and cozy, it's a layering dream come true.

Nordstrom Signature V-Neck Cashmere Cardigan (Was $279) $200 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Signature makes some seriously amazing cashmere that rarely goes on sale. You can snag this one for $200 down from $279.

Vince Boiled Cashmere Funnel Neck Pullover (Was $425) $340 at Nordstrom Another worthwhile, on-sale cashmere sweater? This turtleneck from Vince. It's an ideally thick sweater to layer over a summery dress while it's still cold out.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit (Was $60) $30 at Nordstrom I consider this SKIMS bodysuit to be the ultimate base layer. I have a few sheer tops that require something underneath them, and this one—which comes in a few skin tone-matching shades—was the perfect solution. It's lightweight, super stretchy, and comfortable to wear for hours.

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit (Was $60) $30 at Nordstrom Bodysuits that act like shapewear but can be worn as real clothes are the definition of wardrobe versatility. This one from SKIMS is great for its classic high-neck design and light-as-air feel. Select colors are on sale now for half-off.

Topshop Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress (Was $85) $38 at Nordstrom This sweater dress will be your transitional weather hero. You can wear it over the top of a turtleneck now or with white sneakers later. (And, it's less than $40.)

Open Edit Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers (Were $59) $44 at Nordstrom Sick of wearing jeans to the office? Try these wide-leg work pants instead. As the name implies, they have a relaxed shape that's comfortable for a long day at your desk.

BP. Oversize Turtleneck Sweater (Was $60) $30 at Nordstrom This baggy turtleneck sweater from BP. comes in multiple colors (Red! Charcoal! Light gray!) and is on sale right now for half-off. Order one to pull on and another to tie around your shoulders.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans (Were $98) $59 at Nordstrom This cult-favorite, high-waisted jean from Levi's is on sale right now for 40 percent off. The straight-leg fit is just what you need to channel off-duty model energy on the weekend.

Open Edit Rib Half Zip Sweater (Was $69) $48 at Nordstrom Polo sweaters are a modern prep staple that are hard to pass up. This version is on sale in every color, including a creamy white shade suited for a chilly spring or summer evening.

Good American Good Boy Twisted Slit Raw Hem Jeans (Were $169) $118 at Nordstrom Good American jeans are top-rated, and this pair is no different. One reviewer dubbed them "best black jeans I’ve ever tried on." If that's not convincing enough, they're on sale for $118 down from an original price of $160.

Adidas Primegreen Stan Smith Sneakers (Were $110) $77 at Nordstrom Sneakers are essential in my year-round wardrobe. This pair of Adidas Stan Smiths will never not look sleek and professional. It's a comfortable, slightly-sporty work sneaker if I've ever seen one.

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer (Was $79) $40 at Nordstrom You've found the best work pants. Now it's time to find a great blazer. This one from Open Edit is the epitome of easy, "clean girl" dressing.

Bernardo Belted Wool Blend Longline Coat (Was $240) $132 at Nordstrom You might think that jacket season is over, but winter has a finicky way of sticking around. Rely on this comfy cozy wrap coat from Bernardo to stay bundled up.

Treasure & Bond Crop Sweatshirt (Was $45) $36 at Nordstrom Not all sweatshirts need to be worn around the house. This one from Treasure & Bond is proof that they can be worn to the office, as long as they have a few elevated elements. In this case, I'm talking about the deep charcoal color and the slightly cropped hem.

VERO MODA Karis Button Rib Top (Was $55) $28 at Nordstrom Sleek and warm enough for a spring day, this Vero Moda top deserves a spot in your wardrobe. Shop it in colors from white to lime green for less than $30.