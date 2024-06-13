Leave it to Olivia Rodrigo, the budding fashion star of her generation, to co-sign the French girl basics brand beloved by everyone I follow on social media. While on a break from her sold-out Guts World Tour, Rodrigo shared a picture of herself lounging in the sun wearing a white baby tee from Cou Cou Intimates on Instagram.

She styled her top with a pair of black oval sunglasses from another cult-favorite brand, Gentle Monster, and denim cut-offs. Her only other accessories were a ripe summer strawberry and a coordinating checkered blanket. "☀️all around Europe!!!!," she captioned the selection of candid photos. For reference, the photo in question appears third in the carousel.

This isn’t Rodrigo's first time wearing a piece from a cult-favorite brand while on tour. In the same slew of photos, she included a snap of her wearing a black summer dress by Ciao Lucia. This time around, though, her white tee serves as the ideal summer layering piece.

For the uninitiated, Cou Cou Intimates is the under-the-radar loungewear brand offering sweet-as-anything pieces that elevate even your most basic summer outfits. While Rodrigo’s pick is a plain cotton tee, the brand has become known for its selection of pointelle knits. Their subtly sheer floral fabrication offers a sweeter way to style the fundamentals in your summer closet. Oh, and most pieces are less than $100. (Some are even under $20.)

It’s no wonder, then, that Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter also count themselves as fans of the line. While Bieber and Carpenter have worn floral pieces, Rodrigo proved that sometimes going for the most straightforward options can make just as much of an impact—and reminded me to stock up on a few new white T-shirts now that warmer weather is officially here.

This outfit is just another example of Rodrigo’s ever-changing style. While her on-stage looks often include exposed red bras and Y2K-inspired graphic tees, her off-duty style is far more minimal. She often opts for monochromatic ensembles, as she did in an all-gray outfit in New York City in April. However, she's been swapping her darker-hued outfits for lighter ones this summer season, as she did when she recently wore a lacy white mini dress from LoveShackFancy.

Regardless of the colors she wears, one thing is clear: Rodrigo's finger-on-the-pulse approach to getting dressed is one to watch. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of Cou Cou’s line.

