Olivia Rodrigo Is Wearing the Under-$100 French Girl Basics Brand Insiders Love

Meet Cou Cou Intimates, the label everyone from Hailey Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter is wearing.

Olivia Rodrigo on Instagram
(Image credit: Instagram.com/OliviaRodrigo)
Julia Marzovilla
By
published

Leave it to Olivia Rodrigo, the budding fashion star of her generation, to co-sign the French girl basics brand beloved by everyone I follow on social media. While on a break from her sold-out Guts World Tour, Rodrigo shared a picture of herself lounging in the sun wearing a white baby tee from Cou Cou Intimates on Instagram.

She styled her top with a pair of black oval sunglasses from another cult-favorite brand, Gentle Monster, and denim cut-offs. Her only other accessories were a ripe summer strawberry and a coordinating checkered blanket. "☀️all around Europe!!!!," she captioned the selection of candid photos. For reference, the photo in question appears third in the carousel.

This isn’t Rodrigo's first time wearing a piece from a cult-favorite brand while on tour. In the same slew of photos, she included a snap of her wearing a black summer dress by Ciao Lucia. This time around, though, her white tee serves as the ideal summer layering piece.

The Baby Tee: Cotton Jersey White
Cou Cou Intimates The Baby Tee in Cotton Jersey White

Gentle Monster Avon 01 Sunglasses
Gentle Monster Avon 01 Sunglasses

For the uninitiated, Cou Cou Intimates is the under-the-radar loungewear brand offering sweet-as-anything pieces that elevate even your most basic summer outfits. While Rodrigo’s pick is a plain cotton tee, the brand has become known for its selection of pointelle knits. Their subtly sheer floral fabrication offers a sweeter way to style the fundamentals in your summer closet. Oh, and most pieces are less than $100. (Some are even under $20.)

It’s no wonder, then, that Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter also count themselves as fans of the line. While Bieber and Carpenter have worn floral pieces, Rodrigo proved that sometimes going for the most straightforward options can make just as much of an impact—and reminded me to stock up on a few new white T-shirts now that warmer weather is officially here.

This outfit is just another example of Rodrigo’s ever-changing style. While her on-stage looks often include exposed red bras and Y2K-inspired graphic tees, her off-duty style is far more minimal. She often opts for monochromatic ensembles, as she did in an all-gray outfit in New York City in April. However, she's been swapping her darker-hued outfits for lighter ones this summer season, as she did when she recently wore a lacy white mini dress from LoveShackFancy.

Regardless of the colors she wears, one thing is clear: Rodrigo's finger-on-the-pulse approach to getting dressed is one to watch. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of Cou Cou’s line.

The Cropped Baby Tee
Cou Cou Intimates The Cropped Baby Tee

The Regular Baby Tee
Cou Cou Intimates The Regular Baby Tee

The Regular Picot Tank Top
Cou Cou Intimates The Regular Picot Tank Top

The Cami Slip Dress
Cou Cou Intimates The Cami Slip Dress

The Cropped Cardi
Cou Cou Intimates The Cropped Cardi

Olivia Rodrigo
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

