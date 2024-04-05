Olivia Rodrigo may have undergone a subtle wardrobe evolution in the past few years, but the singer is always finding ways to infuse every occasion with pop-punk energy. Ahead of her GUTS Tour shows in New York City, the 21-year-old opted out of the springy lavender associated with her album art and instead relied on her Y2K-fueled DNA to elevate layers of muted colors.

On April 4, the "Vampire" singer was seen heading to her hotel in Midtown Manhattan in a white button-down shirt layered underneath a gray, thigh-hitting top coat flecked with multiple shades of the neutral tone. She added a casual twist to the classic business-casual silhouettes, including a pair of gray wash straight-leg jeans.

Olivia Rodrigo test-drives shades of gray while heading to her hotel in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo balanced her (many) shades of gray with laid-back accessories. She spruced up the look with a black beanie, Gentle Monster oval sunglasses, a leather shoulder purse, and—for the ultimate alternative twist—chunky Dr. Martens Jadon boots.

Rodrigo isn't necessarily associated with minimalism, but the "Obsessed" songstress has always preferred to take the relaxed route with her style, both on and off the red carpet. Working with stylist Danielle Goldberg, Rodrigo has dressed in designers from Sandy Liang to Vivienne Westwood with an understated, vintage-leaning aesthetic at the fore. Her relaxed uniform makes her colorway of choice for the day—charcoal grays—even more understated. Not only is the neutral hue easily adaptable in almost any outfit, as Rodrigo proves, but it's also been predicted on the Spring 2024 runways as a color trend to watch out for.

The "charcoal gray" (and other variations) was once deemed "dull" by the high-fashion majority, but in recent seasons, fashion houses such as Brandon Maxwell, Prada, and Ferragamo have reinvented the neutral shade. It's now viewed as dynamic and acts as an alternative (or complement) to black and/or white.

Color theory aside, Rodrigo's style still epitomizes one thing: Despite the seemingly never-ending churn of TikTok micro-trends, Gen-Z can, in fact, have a personal style.