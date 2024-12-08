Olivia Rodrigo Raided the Thierry Mugler Archives for the Vintage LBD She Wore to the 2024 Variety Hitmakers Brunch

The singer opted for a skintight vintage mini dress that even had pockets.

Olivia Rodrigo in a short, black vintage Thierry Mugler dress at the 2024 Variety Hitmakers Brunch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Once again, Olivia Rodrigo has turned an average red carpet into a living fashion time capsule.

On Saturday, the "Obsessed" singer attended the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles wearing an absolutely show-stopping vintage LBD.

Olivia Rodrigo in a short, black vintage Thierry Mugler dress at the 2024 Variety Hitmakers Brunch

Olivia Rodrigo in a short, black vintage Thierry Mugler dress at the 2024 Variety Hitmakers Brunch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The skin-tight black mini dress from the Thierry Mugler fall 1998 ready-to-wear collection featured a sharp, tuxedo dress-inspired v-neck with halter straps and, as Rodrigo showcased while posing on the carpet, the holy grail of cocktail dress features: pockets.

Olivia Rodrigo in a short, black vintage Thierry Mugler dress at the 2024 Variety Hitmakers Brunch

Olivia Rodrigo showing off the pockets in her vintage Thierry Mugler dress at the 2024 Variety Hitmakers Brunch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo let the vintage LBD's classic elegance speak for itself, accessorizing with just a simple pair of black, peep-toe patent leather heels. The GUTS singer opted for a minimal approach to styling, as well, wearing her hair in a sleek and simple ponytail and mostly understated makeup set off by a bold gradient lip.

Olivia Rodrigo in a short, black vintage Thierry Mugler dress at the 2024 Variety Hitmakers Brunch

Olivia Rodrigo kept her hair and makeup simple at the 2024 Variety Hitmakers Brunch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In contrast to Rodrigo's simple take, the original runway styling for the dress included elbow-length black gloves, slicked back hair, and dramatic, almost goth-inspired makeup.

A post shared by Check The Tag (@checkthetag)

A photo posted by on

F/W 1998 Thierry Mugler Runway Velvet Trim Halter Hourglass Mini Dress
F/W 1998 Thierry Mugler Runway Velvet Trim Halter Hourglass Mini Dress

Of course, making jaws drop with stunning vintage pieces from the 90s is Rodrigo's red carpet trademark at this point. This year alone, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum has worn notable 90s looks several other times, including the vintage 1995 champagne-colored Versace slip dress (that was first worn by supermodel Linda Evangelista) she wore to the 2024 Grammys.

Olivia Rodrigo sparkled on the red carpet in a vintage Versace gown.

Olivia Rodrigo sparkled on the red carpet in a vintage Versace gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other highlights of Rodrigo's vintage 90s fashion finds this year include the bright red, vintage Coach Ergo bag she was spotted carrying in April and the icy blue low-rise pencil skirt with a small slit in the back from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1998 collection designed by Tom Ford she wore to the Billboard Live Music Summit in Los Angeles in November.

Olivia Rodrigo in an icy blue low-rise pencil skirt from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1998 collection designed by Tom Ford she wore to the Billboard Live Music Summit in Los Angeles in November 2024.

Olivia Rodrigo in an icy blue low-rise pencil skirt from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1998 collection designed by Tom Ford she wore to the Billboard Live Music Summit in Los Angeles in November 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Basically, Olivia Rodrigo reviving authentic 90s vintage on the red carpet is a kind of deja vu we'll always welcome.

Kayleigh Roberts
Contributing Editor at Marie Claire

Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸