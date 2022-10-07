Princess Kate Stunned in Powder Blue While Visiting Northern Ireland

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
I talk a lot about Princess Kate's fashion choices around here. But can you blame me, when she manages to look so fabulous at every turn?
For hers and Prince William's latest official engagement, a visit to Northern Ireland, Kate opted for a beautiful outfit in various shades of blue, and looked as stunning as ever, obviously.
The new Princess of Wales wore a powder blue coat by Alexander McQueen (per the Daily Mail) over a matching bow-embellished silk blouse by Winser London. You can shop this top directly from the U.K.-based label, in this and many other colorways.
She paired these pastel pieces with beautifully contrasting navy tailored pants, navy pointed heeled pumps and a small handbag with gold detailing. She wore her hair in her signature waves with a side parting. Her husband matched her in a casual navy suit and royal blue sweater.
The Waleses had as busy a schedule in Northern Ireland as ever. Aside from learning how to make delicious boba-based cocktails, the royal couple went on a walkabout, where they got to meet lots of friendly locals.
The walkabout took place in Carrickfergus, where the Waleses visited local charity Carrick Connect. There, they helped volunteers bake what looks like some sweet treats.
On Twitter, Kensington Palace wrote, "The volunteers and team behind Carrick Connect certainly give their 'Feel Good Hub' its name – supporting children and young people in the community with social or emotional difficulties.
"Keep up the amazing work!"
In Belfast, which is where they tried their hand at mixology, William and Kate visited PIPS Charity, which works to help prevent suicide in the community.
"Counsellors, volunteers and brilliant Boxes of Hope which help @PipsCharity’s service users to practice good mental health are at the centre of this truly inspiring charity in Belfast," the royals wrote on Twitter.
To close out what looked like a successful visit, the Waleses shared a video that summed up the day nicely, with the caption, "Thank you for having us, Northern Ireland!"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
