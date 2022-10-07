Princess Kate Stunned in Powder Blue While Visiting Northern Ireland

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I talk a lot about Princess Kate's fashion choices around here. But can you blame me, when she manages to look so fabulous at every turn?

For hers and Prince William's latest official engagement, a visit to Northern Ireland, Kate opted for a beautiful outfit in various shades of blue, and looked as stunning as ever, obviously.

The new Princess of Wales wore a powder blue coat by Alexander McQueen (per the Daily Mail) over a matching bow-embellished silk blouse by Winser London. You can shop this top directly from the U.K.-based label, in this and many other colorways.

She paired these pastel pieces with beautifully contrasting navy tailored pants, navy pointed heeled pumps and a small handbag with gold detailing. She wore her hair in her signature waves with a side parting. Her husband matched her in a casual navy suit and royal blue sweater.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

The Waleses had as busy a schedule in Northern Ireland as ever. Aside from learning how to make delicious boba-based cocktails, the royal couple went on a walkabout, where they got to meet lots of friendly locals.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Getty)

(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Getty)

The walkabout took place in Carrickfergus, where the Waleses visited local charity Carrick Connect. There, they helped volunteers bake what looks like some sweet treats.

On Twitter, Kensington Palace wrote, "The volunteers and team behind Carrick Connect certainly give their 'Feel Good Hub' its name – supporting children and young people in the community with social or emotional difficulties.

"Keep up the amazing work!"

(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Samir Hussein / Getty)

In Belfast, which is where they tried their hand at mixology, William and Kate visited PIPS Charity, which works to help prevent suicide in the community.

"Counsellors, volunteers and brilliant Boxes of Hope which help @PipsCharity’s service users to practice good mental health are at the centre of this truly inspiring charity in Belfast," the royals wrote on Twitter.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

To close out what looked like a successful visit, the Waleses shared a video that summed up the day nicely, with the caption, "Thank you for having us, Northern Ireland!"