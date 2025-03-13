Reese Witherspoon Pairs a Celine Tweed Jacket and Oversize Sunglasses With the Brand's Most-Wanted Bag
The star picked up a croissant clad in all her favorite investment pieces.
Reese Witherspoon is jumping headfirst into the Celine renaissance. On Mar. 12, the Big Little Lies actor was spotted out and about in New York City sporting a full look from the French luxury brand.
After picking up coffee and pastries with a friend, the Legally Blonde alum strolled around Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood clad in the label's timelessly chic Chasseur Jacket. Cut from black bouclé tweed, the slightly cropped design features gold buttons and braided piping at the collar and pockets. The star seamlessly coordinated the buttons of her tweed topper with the gold chain strap and Triomphe logo closure on her black calfskin East-West flap bag—a day-to-night style dubbed the Celine Victoire. Introduced through former creative director Hedi Slimane's Summer 2024 collection, the carryall is an homage to '90s nostalgia and the period in which Slimane got his start in fashion.
The media mogul layered her Celine investment pieces with a long-sleeved black sweater and flare jeans. Could these be the very same Celine Marco flares Kendrick Lamar wore during his Super Bowl 2025 halftime show? Rihanna owns them, too, and and recently wore them to dinner at her favorite Italian restaurant with a brown leather bomber jacket, fur stole, and snakeskin boots. Here, Witherspoon opted for a pointy pair of black ballet flats instead.
As a final nod to Slimane's legacy, the 48-year-old completed her look with Celine's black acetate Triomphe 04 sunglasses and a bubble bath pink manicure.
In October, Celine announced a new designer would take the helm in 2025. Polo Ralph Laurent alum Michael Rider will make his debut later this year, while Slimane moves on to as-yet-unannounced new ventures. It's safe to say celebrities like Witherspoon will stick with the house in its new era—brand loyalty is a virtue.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
