Reese Witherspoon is jumping headfirst into the Celine renaissance. On Mar. 12, the Big Little Lies actor was spotted out and about in New York City sporting a full look from the French luxury brand.

After picking up coffee and pastries with a friend, the Legally Blonde alum strolled around Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood clad in the label's timelessly chic Chasseur Jacket. Cut from black bouclé tweed, the slightly cropped design features gold buttons and braided piping at the collar and pockets. The star seamlessly coordinated the buttons of her tweed topper with the gold chain strap and Triomphe logo closure on her black calfskin East-West flap bag—a day-to-night style dubbed the Celine Victoire. Introduced through former creative director Hedi Slimane's Summer 2024 collection, the carryall is an homage to '90s nostalgia and the period in which Slimane got his start in fashion.

Reese Witherspoon pairs a Celine tweed jacket with a black Celine Victoire bag and flare jeans. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Celine Chasseur Jacket in Bouclé Tweed Call to Order

Celine Victoire Bag in Supple Grained Calfskin $4,200 at Celine

The media mogul layered her Celine investment pieces with a long-sleeved black sweater and flare jeans. Could these be the very same Celine Marco flares Kendrick Lamar wore during his Super Bowl 2025 halftime show? Rihanna owns them, too, and and recently wore them to dinner at her favorite Italian restaurant with a brown leather bomber jacket, fur stole, and snakeskin boots. Here, Witherspoon opted for a pointy pair of black ballet flats instead.

Marco Jeans in Dark Union Wash Denim $1,200 at Celine

As a final nod to Slimane's legacy, the 48-year-old completed her look with Celine's black acetate Triomphe 04 sunglasses and a bubble bath pink manicure.

In October, Celine announced a new designer would take the helm in 2025. Polo Ralph Laurent alum Michael Rider will make his debut later this year, while Slimane moves on to as-yet-unannounced new ventures. It's safe to say celebrities like Witherspoon will stick with the house in its new era—brand loyalty is a virtue.

Celine Triomphe 04 Sunglasses in Acetate $510 at Celine

