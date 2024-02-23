Rihanna is celebrating her 36th birthday week in style—but that's expected from the global pop star and Fenty mogul. This week, the singer and her beau, A$AP Rocky, jetted to Venice for the occasion. While fashion week is underway miles out in Milan, Rihanna is making the smaller Italian city her personal runway.

Rihanna was first spotted in Venice heading on a boat for a private tour of the city's Grand Canal on Wednesday, February 21. She was dressed to impress for the occasion—as one does for a birthday—wearing an elaborate black, fur-lined leather coat from Junya Watanabe's Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Under her coat, she wore All–In's chunky cream-colored sweater and a frilly white lace min skirt peeking from beneath, and coordinated with a matching vintage saddle bag from Dior's Fall/Winter 2004 collection. The Anti singer completed the look with a stack of pearl necklaces, large hoop earrings, Gucci sunglasses, and a pair of crystal-embellished ballet flats from Alaïa.

Rihanna celebrated her 36th birthday touring the Venice canals. (Image credit: Backgrid)

That wasn’t the only appearance Rihanna made during her birthday week. She was then seen on Friday morning alongside her partner. Despite a rainy forecast, the couple made the most of it, stepping out of the Aman Hotel for a full day of sightseeing.

For the occasion, Rihanna ditched the long coat and mini skirt and successfully managed to pull off sweats—a look on the opposite end of her personal style spectrum. She was photographed in Awake NY's black hoodie and rhinestone set, throwing on a floor-length black jacket for good measure. She also wore a pair of white sock-like shoes, black shades, and a quilted Lady Dior tote bag.

Right by her side, A$AP Rocky wore a navy blue suit with matching Oxfords and white headphones.

The Anti singer ditched the mini skirt for sweats the next day, pairing her casual look with a Dior tote bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ahead of the pair's vacation in Venice, A$AP Rocky confirmed that Rihanna's album is on the way, eight years since her Grammy-winning release Anti. "She's working on it," the rapper said with a smile.

The musician and Fenty mogul's moody fashion sense may have much to do with her being a Pisces. However, whether it's due to her astrological sign or the weather, one thing's for sure: She makes both a casual look and a bold outfit into a birthday-worthy statement. Shop similar finds to what Rihanna wore for her 36th birthday in Italy below.

