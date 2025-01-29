Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Coordinate Date Night Outfits in His-and-Hers Trench Coats
Matching each other's freak is what they do best.
Rihanna never slacks on date-night dressing. I suppose that's the downside of dating someone as stylish as A$AP Rocky, self-professed "Fashion Killa" and resident Bottega Veneta bag collector. When that biweekly parents' night out dinner reservation rolls around, she probably doesn't have much choice except to lean in and serve or prepare to be outdone.
On Jan. 29, the "Love on the Brain" singer opted for the former approach in an outfit that mixed materials to great effect. Her base layer was a Canadian tuxedo comprised of a cropped denim jacket and baggy jeans. Crucially, the mother of two buttoned her jacket all the way up—a styling hack so easy and impactful that I'd rank it second only to the Olsen hair tuck. Plus, I love the way denim-on-denim styling mirrors the look of a jumpsuit without the constraint of having to fully undress every time you need to pee.
The Fenty Beauty founder layered her denim wardrobe essentials with a belted black leather trench coat. Tricked out with epaulette shoulders as well as silver snaps and accent zippers, her sweeping statement outwear basically looked like an extra long biker jacket.
The Savage x Fenty lingerie designer accessorized her textural look with black reading glasses and pointy python snake-print heels. It wouldn't surprise me if the hem of her baggy jeans concealed a tall pair of stiletto boots, but the way her pants break over the shoe suggests they could be mules.
True to their reputation for impeccable couple style, A$AP Rocky matched his lady's freak in a trench coat of his own. The rapper opted for a classic beige version with tortoise shell buttons, along with a white dress shirt, burgundy tie, and black patent dress shoes.
Somehow, coordinating trench coats feels even more romantic to me than matching Puma sneakers. Isn't love grand?
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
