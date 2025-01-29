Rihanna never slacks on date-night dressing. I suppose that's the downside of dating someone as stylish as A$AP Rocky, self-professed "Fashion Killa" and resident Bottega Veneta bag collector. When that biweekly parents' night out dinner reservation rolls around, she probably doesn't have much choice except to lean in and serve or prepare to be outdone.

On Jan. 29, the "Love on the Brain" singer opted for the former approach in an outfit that mixed materials to great effect. Her base layer was a Canadian tuxedo comprised of a cropped denim jacket and baggy jeans. Crucially, the mother of two buttoned her jacket all the way up—a styling hack so easy and impactful that I'd rank it second only to the Olsen hair tuck. Plus, I love the way denim-on-denim styling mirrors the look of a jumpsuit without the constraint of having to fully undress every time you need to pee.

Rihanna wears a denim jacket and jeans underneath a black leather trench coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fenty Beauty founder layered her denim wardrobe essentials with a belted black leather trench coat. Tricked out with epaulette shoulders as well as silver snaps and accent zippers, her sweeping statement outwear basically looked like an extra long biker jacket.

The Savage x Fenty lingerie designer accessorized her textural look with black reading glasses and pointy python snake-print heels. It wouldn't surprise me if the hem of her baggy jeans concealed a tall pair of stiletto boots, but the way her pants break over the shoe suggests they could be mules.

Rihanna accessorizes her outfit with black glasses and python snake-print boots with a pointed toe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

True to their reputation for impeccable couple style, A$AP Rocky matched his lady's freak in a trench coat of his own. The rapper opted for a classic beige version with tortoise shell buttons, along with a white dress shirt, burgundy tie, and black patent dress shoes.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky match in trench coats made from leather and beige cotton gabardine respectively. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Somehow, coordinating trench coats feels even more romantic to me than matching Puma sneakers. Isn't love grand?

