Rihanna Is the Poster Child for Fall’s Cow Print Trend, in a Fur Coat and Matching Fendi Baguette
Looks like 2019's favorite print is officially back.
Rihanna always seems to save her best looks for Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Her affinity for the Italian eatery is so powerful that she once bought a mansion nearby. Drake even name-checked the restaurant in his 2018 song "Diplomatic Immunity," rapping, "Caterin’ is from Giorgio Baldi’s, Robyn’s favorite.”
Years later, RiRi remains a regular at the celebrity-favorite hotspot and her outfits are always spot-on. On Halloween, she was there in a Savage x Fenty leopard print hoodie onesie, accessorized with a wine-red Bottega Veneta bag. The previous week, she was seen there again, this time wearing a see-through sweater dress and thigh-high boots.
During her most recent trip to Giorgio Baldi on Sunday evening, the "Diamonds" singer kept her street style hot streak going. She wore a black and white cow print fur jacket and light-wash skinny jeans cinched with a black studded belt.
Accessories included a pair of strappy black Tom Ford padlock sandals embellished with a spiky gold stiletto heel and her signature white pedicure, which mimicked the spots on her jacket.
Never one to skimp on accessorizing, she also added a gold chain necklace, oversized pavé hoops, and an archival Fendi bag. The pony hair baguette comes from Fendi's 2000 collection, designed by Karl Lagerfeld. It features canary yellow and chocolate brown cow print and can be found through various second-hand retailers.
Cow print enjoyed a resurgence in 2019 and, nearly six years later, the pattern is poised for yet another revival, after Louis Vuitton and Dior featured the distinctive spots in their 2024 collections.
Evidently, Rihanna got the memo, because the Western-inspired print has become her fall favorite. (Remember the cowhide cape she wore to A$AP Rocky's birthday last month?) She may not be a horse girl like Bella Hadid, but she's certainly got the look down.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
