Rihanna Meets Mariah Carey Styled in a Plain White Tee With Red Lipstick and a Yeti Coat

She accessorized with Carey's signature on her left breast.

80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Today, each live concert comes with a specific dress code, to which attendees must strictly abide. A Beyoncé performance, for example, requires Western garb in varying metallics. Taylor Swift fans show up with armfuls of handmade friendship bracelets and Sabrina Carpenter shows are practically a convention for micro shorts and go-go boots.

Mariah Carey recently set out on her 2024 Christmas tour, which has the theme written right there in the name. And in lieu of an ugly holiday sweater, one fan in particular found a much chicer way to show her support. Rihanna attended Carey's Dec. 17 show in Brooklyn, NY, heading up to the front row to meet the seasonal icon IRL.

Her look was one of subtle holiday cheer, with the beauty mogul wearing a sandy yeti coat with bold red lipstick the color of a Christmas poinsettia. The details were high on than glamour scale, to be sure, so Rihanna balanced them out with the ultimate casual basic: a plain white tee.

The star added a little festive sparkle by way of two gold statement necklaces. She wore what looks to be a snake-inspired choker layered with a lariat that featured two large bean charms.

The final addition was a pair of square-frame sunglasses that garnered accessory envy from Carey herself, who asked: "Who has the shades? Can I buy them?" Rihanna immediately replied, "Yeah, you can have 'em. For free."

Rihanna has always been a fan of over-the-top outerwear. Her concert coat, however, is part of a bigger movement: one that has Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Miley Cyrus ditching their sleek leather jackets and classic puffers for fluffy, abominable snowman-esque coats.

The most covetable aspect of her look, however, isn't something you'll find under the Christmas tree. It's a gift that can't be bought: Mariah Carey's signature, placed carefully on Rihanna's left breast. "I need a signature," she said, to which Carey happily complied.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news.



