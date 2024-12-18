Rihanna Meets Mariah Carey Styled in a Plain White Tee With Red Lipstick and a Yeti Coat
She accessorized with Carey's signature on her left breast.
Today, each live concert comes with a specific dress code, to which attendees must strictly abide. A Beyoncé performance, for example, requires Western garb in varying metallics. Taylor Swift fans show up with armfuls of handmade friendship bracelets and Sabrina Carpenter shows are practically a convention for micro shorts and go-go boots.
Mariah Carey recently set out on her 2024 Christmas tour, which has the theme written right there in the name. And in lieu of an ugly holiday sweater, one fan in particular found a much chicer way to show her support. Rihanna attended Carey's Dec. 17 show in Brooklyn, NY, heading up to the front row to meet the seasonal icon IRL.
Her look was one of subtle holiday cheer, with the beauty mogul wearing a sandy yeti coat with bold red lipstick the color of a Christmas poinsettia. The details were high on than glamour scale, to be sure, so Rihanna balanced them out with the ultimate casual basic: a plain white tee.
Rihanna said A$AP Rocky told her to come to the front row and get Mariah Carey’s autograph 😂. Mariah even wanted her shades:M: “Who has the shades? Can I buy them?”R: “Yeah, you can have them. For free!” pic.twitter.com/jDzUoV1HJ9December 18, 2024
The star added a little festive sparkle by way of two gold statement necklaces. She wore what looks to be a snake-inspired choker layered with a lariat that featured two large bean charms.
The final addition was a pair of square-frame sunglasses that garnered accessory envy from Carey herself, who asked: "Who has the shades? Can I buy them?" Rihanna immediately replied, "Yeah, you can have 'em. For free."
Rihanna has always been a fan of over-the-top outerwear. Her concert coat, however, is part of a bigger movement: one that has Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Miley Cyrus ditching their sleek leather jackets and classic puffers for fluffy, abominable snowman-esque coats.
The most covetable aspect of her look, however, isn't something you'll find under the Christmas tree. It's a gift that can't be bought: Mariah Carey's signature, placed carefully on Rihanna's left breast. "I need a signature," she said, to which Carey happily complied.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
