Kendall Jenner Dresses Like a Preppy Ralph Lauren Muse in a Cherry Red Skirt, Navy Dad Hat, and The Row Loafers
It's giving vintage catalog in the best way.
Kendall Jenner takes a stylish trip to the bookstore in a new FWRD-sponsored photo dump shared to the model's Instagram. Although the 29-year-old generally strives to emulate Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy with her street style, I couldn't help but see a couple more references in her color-blocked ensemble.
The combination of her cherry red knee-length skirt and oversized black cashmere crewneck sweater instantly reminded me of vintage J.Crew catalog styling. Ditto for her navy blue Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap, which matched the hue of her midi skirt to the brand's cherry-red embroidered logo hovering above the bill. These days, It girls like Kaia Gerber and Zoë Kravitz love to let their status symbol dad hats do the talking.
Her black loafers and white socks, on the other hand, sent me hurtling back to the preppy, heritage brand-centric ensembles of the lads who populated my high school's lacrosse team. Their loafer outfits usually paired the shoe with Nike athletic socks and colorful elastic shorts. But I personally prefer Jenner's riff on the boyish look, which pairs a calf-length white dress sock with The Row's ruched leather Soft Loafers. The supermodel's sister Kylie Jenner just so happens to own the same pair and recently wore them to power lunch with Kendall in Aspen. So the obsession with the Olsen twin-led luxury brand is a family affair.
A tiny pair of huggie hoop earrings completed the tequila mogul's outfit along with the brunette bob haircut she's had since November 2024. It's a much sportier vibe than we're accustomed to seeing from Jenner outside of an equestrian context, but it really works for her. Perhaps she'll trade her riding helmet for a lacrosse stick this summer.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
