Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelsey Stiegman
For those who celebrate Christmas, the holiday is often used as a milestone marker for life's most important events. Baby's first Christmas, the first snowfall of Christmas, and a couple's first Christmas together are all considered special and cherished occasions.

Selena Gomez and new husband-to-be, Benny Blanco, are just one of the many couples celebrating their first holiday as fiancés. For the landmark occasion, they touched down in New York City, reportedly attending a party on the evening of Dec. 25.

The newly-affianced pair were dressed casually for the holiday, each outfitted in coordinating shades of camel and winter white. Gomez wore a creamy wrap coat and a matching knit beanie, with oatmeal-colored sweats and Ugg's suede Classic Ultra Mini Shearling Booties.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco spotted for the first time together since engagement news in New York City. The happy couple head out to a holiday party on Christmas night. The pop superstar and actress shared that Benny popped the question recently after a year of dating.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wear matching neutral 'fits on Christmas day in NYC.

Her camel boots matched perfectly with Blanco's tan top coat. He, however, styled his neutral outerwear with white jeans and snakeskin boots. (A popular choice, as Kim Kardashian also wore snakeskin-printed boots for the holiday.)

Their all-neutral night-out marks the couple's first public outing since Blanco proposed over a romantic picnic display earlier this month. He popped the question with a large marquise diamond on a glitzy, pavé band made of white gold—which Gomez waisted no time posting to social media.

Though the couple only celebrated their one year anniversary earlier this winter, they've been collaborating on music since 2015. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez previously wrote on Instagram. "He has been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

Shop Cozy Neutrals Inspired By Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Women's Classic Ultra Mini Shearling Booties
Ugg Women's Classic Ultra Mini Shearling Booties

Miles Cream Wool Wrap Coat
Diish Miles Cream Wool Wrap Coat

High Rise Barrel Carpenter Jeans
Gap High Rise Barrel Carpenter Jeans

Forever Fleece High Rise Jogger
Athleta Forever Fleece High Rise Jogger

Palila Monochrome Snake Print Leather Ankle Boots
Bared Footwear Palila Monochrome Snake Print Leather Ankle Boots

Women's Cable-Knit Pom-Pom Beanie
Lululemon Women's Cable-Knit Pom-Pom Beanie

Long Tailored Coat | Camel
Khy Entire Studios Long Tailored Coat

