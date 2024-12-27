Selena Gomez Coordinates With Fiancé Benny Blanco in a Neutral Coat and Ugg Boots on Christmas
Shop her $150 footwear, ahead.
For those who celebrate Christmas, the holiday is often used as a milestone marker for life's most important events. Baby's first Christmas, the first snowfall of Christmas, and a couple's first Christmas together are all considered special and cherished occasions.
Selena Gomez and new husband-to-be, Benny Blanco, are just one of the many couples celebrating their first holiday as fiancés. For the landmark occasion, they touched down in New York City, reportedly attending a party on the evening of Dec. 25.
The newly-affianced pair were dressed casually for the holiday, each outfitted in coordinating shades of camel and winter white. Gomez wore a creamy wrap coat and a matching knit beanie, with oatmeal-colored sweats and Ugg's suede Classic Ultra Mini Shearling Booties.
Her camel boots matched perfectly with Blanco's tan top coat. He, however, styled his neutral outerwear with white jeans and snakeskin boots. (A popular choice, as Kim Kardashian also wore snakeskin-printed boots for the holiday.)
Their all-neutral night-out marks the couple's first public outing since Blanco proposed over a romantic picnic display earlier this month. He popped the question with a large marquise diamond on a glitzy, pavé band made of white gold—which Gomez waisted no time posting to social media.
Though the couple only celebrated their one year anniversary earlier this winter, they've been collaborating on music since 2015. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez previously wrote on Instagram. "He has been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."
Shop Cozy Neutrals Inspired By Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
