Kim Kardashian Wears a Skintight Snakeskin Dress and Matching Boots for “Low-Key” Family Christmas Party
By usual Kim standards, it was fairly subdued.
Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian told Vogue that this holiday season, her family would be skipping out in their usual extravagant celebrations. "We're doing a really low-key Christmas Eve this year," she told the magazine. "Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really family intimate one that I'm really excited about."
Even so, the reality TV star promised they'd "still be dressing up to the nines"—and clearly, the whole family got the memo. Kendall and Kylie Jenner both coordinated in floor-length winter white gowns, while Kim herself, wore snakeskin from head to toe.
@kimandnorth ♬ santa tell me - r7ptor
Photo evidence of the Dec. 24 gathering barely made it to social media, but North West did share a video on TikTok that shows Kardashian's outfit in full. She wore a bodycon maxi dress (likely from SKIMS) in a neutral snakeskin print, with scaly boots to match.
Though it may seem like an extravagant pick for a "low-key" family dinner at home, Kardashian's look is actually fairly understated, compared to her usual Christmas Eve looks. In previous years, that's entailed faux fur gowns and dramatic silver shimmer.
In lieu of the family's annual Christmas Eve blow-out, Kardashian hosted two separate, more "intimate" holiday parties, instead. In addition to the night-before get-together, she also threw a holiday party for the SKIMS staff, during which she wore a crimson leather dress with lace-up details. Of course, her Calabasas mansion still got the full holiday treatment, with rows upon rows of sparkling spruce trees.
Rest assured, loyal fans, their famous soirees will likely resume next year. "They're just beginning," Kardashian said in the same interview. "Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come. It's such a fun tradition."
Shop Snakeskin Dresses Inspired By Kim Kardashian
