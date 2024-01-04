If you’ve ever frantically thrown out half of your closet looking for the perfect outfit to wear on a first date, consider yourself seen. As if a first date isn’t terrifying enough, dressing for the occasion often feels more challenging than the date itself. We can imagine this is especially true if you are returning to dating life after a lengthy hiatus and a very public relationship—a lá Selena Gomez. The Rare Beauty founder has shown snippets of her new relationship with producer Benny Blanco on Instagram and finally made it Los Angeles official when sitting courtside at a Lakers Game last night. Gomez’s date night outfit with Blanco was unfussy and comfortable yet still chic—the perfect trifecta for crafting a stellar ensemble for an evening out with your new partner.
The key to a great date night look is prioritizing simplicity and comfort, which is exactly what Gomez did. The Wizards of Waverly Place alumna styled a statement Ronny Kobo coat over a black top and pants. Her almost $900 faux leather coat has an ivory and black blocking pattern and a tie-around waist, but Gomez opted to wear it undone. Peaking out from underneath her bold topper was a black tee and $20 Zara parachute pants (celebs wear Zara, too!).
High-low dressing (combining expensive pieces with less pricey basics) never fails to manifest a chic look, and Gomez embodies this styling perspective. Plus, what's more comfortable than soft pants? The addition of her metallic Acne Studios boots added a touch of personality to the otherwise monochromatic look.
Since the coat was the statement piece tying her outfit together, she stuck to adding one simple accessory: Gold hoops. Gomez wore her hair in flirty loose waves, and for makeup, she added a slightly smokey eye and a peachy lip. Her new boyfriend, Blanco, also wore a monochromatic look in all-white and opted for a statement coat in the form of a bright pink and yellow floral puffer jacket that we’d wager could be seen throughout the stadium.
Ultimately, there’s a lot at play when crafting your very own date night look. Will you be sitting courtside at the Lakers, hard launching a relationship? Or simply out to dinner at your favorite local spot? For Gomez, the relationship is the statement, which is why we’d guess she stuck to a more simple outfit besides her coat and boots.
The key takeaway from Gomez's date night outfit? Date dressing comes down to being confident, and usually, that means staying close to whatever makes us feel the most comfortable. Minimalist, no-fuss outfits can be a safe bet, and you can still show some personality with the addition of a fun belt, shoe, or coat. With Gomez and Blanco now officially official (a Lakers game is the true LA stamp of approval), we can hopefully expect more date night looks to come.
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
