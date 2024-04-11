Sofia Richie Grainge's maternity style has remained classy and effortless throughout her pregnancy—tailored trench coats, elegant capes, cozy cashmere pieces, and, somehow, jeans. Now, Richie Grainge is entering her ninth month of pregnancy, her third trimester. The weather is warming up and her wardrobe is following suit.
Yesterday, the influencer took a laidback approach to maternity dressing while shopping for baby clothes in Beverly Hills, wearing a loose-fitting peasant dress and flip-flops. But, of course, these aren't the sandals and sundress you might pick up during a last-minute, pre-beach trip Target haul.
Richie Grainge's black-and-white floral dress comes from her own collaboration with the brand Solid & Striped. The Corrina Dress, maxi-length with short puffy sleeves and a smocked bodice, is priced at $348 and was the least expensive item of her outfit. Richie Grainge paired the relaxed frock with The Row Beach Flip Flops in Rubber, designed with a black leather insole and white rubber straps—a $650 value.
She accessorized with a Chanel Flap Bag in baby pink (she is having a girl, after all), black Saint Laurent Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Green Dial wristwatch (these can go for as much as $60,000), and a black face mask (brand unknown).
Richie Grainge grew in popularity over the past few years for her quiet luxury fashion, which she's maintained throughout her pregnancy. But this more casual look could point to a new style era for the model as she transitions into motherhood.
"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she told Vogue back in January. "[You] just have to sit back and just be in awe, and know that everything you’re going through is completely normal and all of the ups and downs are normal. It’s made me feel better knowing that other people have gone through the emotional ups and downs. That was comforting for me."
Scroll to shop Richie Grainge's look below.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
