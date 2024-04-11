Sofia Richie Grainge's maternity style has remained classy and effortless throughout her pregnancy—tailored trench coats, elegant capes, cozy cashmere pieces, and, somehow, jeans. Now, Richie Grainge is entering her ninth month of pregnancy, her third trimester. The weather is warming up and her wardrobe is following suit.

Yesterday, the influencer took a laidback approach to maternity dressing while shopping for baby clothes in Beverly Hills, wearing a loose-fitting peasant dress and flip-flops. But, of course, these aren't the sandals and sundress you might pick up during a last-minute, pre-beach trip Target haul.

Sofia Richie Grainge wearing her self-designed (!) daydress and her luxury flip-flops. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Richie Grainge's black-and-white floral dress comes from her own collaboration with the brand Solid & Striped. The Corrina Dress, maxi-length with short puffy sleeves and a smocked bodice, is priced at $348 and was the least expensive item of her outfit. Richie Grainge paired the relaxed frock with The Row Beach Flip Flops in Rubber, designed with a black leather insole and white rubber straps—a $650 value.

She accessorized with a Chanel Flap Bag in baby pink (she is having a girl, after all), black Saint Laurent Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Green Dial wristwatch (these can go for as much as $60,000), and a black face mask (brand unknown).

A maternity outfit from February that fits in nicely with her quiet luxury style file. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richie Grainge grew in popularity over the past few years for her quiet luxury fashion, which she's maintained throughout her pregnancy. But this more casual look could point to a new style era for the model as she transitions into motherhood.

An evening example of her sharp and sophisticated maternity style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she told Vogue back in January. "[You] just have to sit back and just be in awe, and know that everything you’re going through is completely normal and all of the ups and downs are normal. It’s made me feel better knowing that other people have gone through the emotional ups and downs. That was comforting for me."

Scroll to shop Richie Grainge's look below.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Solid & Striped x Sofia Richie Grainge The Corrina Dress $348 at Solid & Striped

The Row Beach Flip Flop in Rubber $650 at The Row