Sophia Bush Just Wore Three Amazing Outfits In The Same Day

Now, I'm no celebrity, but I would imagine that one of the best parts of fame is the chance to wear more than one look in one day—a new one for every appearance on your schedule! Actress and activist Sophia Bush is clearly a woman after my own heart, because she just wore three amazing looks while in New York City on February 23.

The former One Tree Hill actress was in the city promoting her new show, Good Sam. She started out the day at the CBS offices in a classic navy blue velvet pant suit. She layered it over a floral turtleneck for extra warmth, while her strappy open-toed sandals finished out the ensemble. Her hair was pulled into a shiny slicked-back ponytail at the nape of her neck, proving that the hairstyle is the definitive look for women on the go.

Levi's Ellie Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck $30.98 at Levi's A floral turtleneck like this one is a great way to add a little pop under a colorful blazer.

Stuart Weitzman Women's Nudist Curve 100 High Heel Sandals $450 at Bloomingdales These black heels from Stuart Weitzman are best-sellers for a reason. I mean, look at them! Classic.

Later on in the day, Bush was snapped by paparazzi as she was leaving the CBS building in yet another great pant suit. This one was lavender with blue trim down the side of the leg and was designed by AKNVAS. This time around, she opted to wear a pair of cherry-red heeled sandals and a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings by Dana Rebecca Designs to accessorize with. Rather than a ponytail, her hair was now styled into perfectly effortless-looking beachy waves. Talk about a quick change!

Nasty Gal Boxy Oversized Button Up Blazer $49.50 at Nasty Gal I'm never not down to wear an oversized blazer, and this pale purple option from Nasty Gal is on my to-buy list.

Nasty Gal High Waisted Wide Leg Tailored Pants $39.50 at Nasty Gal These wide-leg trousers from Nasty Gal would look just as nice with the matching blazer as they would with a plain white T-shirt.

Finally, Bush finished off the day with an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She changed out of the suits for the occasion, instead going for a black midi dress with a tiny cutout at the chest layered under a cream-colored wool overcoat. Her hair look changed once again with the rest of her outfit: it was coiffed into a bouncy, smooth blowout. A tiny black satin top-handle bag completed the look.

Reformation Alexei Dress $178 at Reformation Spice up your LBD outfit by opting to wear this option, which features a subtle cutout across the front.