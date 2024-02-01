Sophie Turner is moving on. After news surrounding her ongoing divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas, she's re-coupled with a new beau, Peregrine Pearson. Not to mention, the actress has solidified a high-power friend group— which includes none other than Taylor Swift—signaling that life for Turner is indeed on an upward and onward trajectory. On top of that, the Queen in the North has recently made her fair share of fashion statements that indicate she's settling into an entirely new chapter. Case in point: Turner revealed her take on the forever-iconic and imitable revenge dress in a black bodycon number.

In our eyes, there's no better way to usher in a completely new era than via an unforgettable ensemble, and clearly, Turner is taking cues from the Princess Diana playbook to mark her fresh start.

Yesterday, the Games of Thrones star took to Instagram, uploading a carousel of her recent outfit—a head-to-toe monochrome look. While posing in front of a black Range Rover, Turner coordinated with her luxury ride in a matching black knit dress. Instead of a thigh-hitting mini like Princess Di's, the 27-year-old opted for a maxi gown in a long-sleeved and mock-neckline silhouette.

Sophie Turner pulls out her version of the revenge dress—a black dress—while posing in front of a Range Rover. (Image credit: @sophiet)

She layered a dainty gold chain over her little black dress, accessorizing with black heeled booties and black sunglasses. As for glam, Turner kept it simple and wore her long blonde locks down and tousled.

Sophie Turner captioned her latest Instagram post, "Mom's spaghetti." (Image credit: @sophiet)

Maybe it's my deep investigative senses tingling, but I definitely think Turner's latest photo opp means something. Yes, it could just be a cute little Instagram moment, but Turner isn't usually one to go all out on the fashion front.

Take her previous sightings for example: A couple of weeks ago, Turner and Pearson were spotted in New York City taking a late-night stroll in Central Park with his arm wrapped around her. Turner went simple that evening, wearing a camel coat with gray slacks and slip-on UGGs.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson went for a stroll in New York City on Jan. 18, 2024. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Even before that, in December, Turner was once again spotted in a very casual outfit, opting for sweats, sneakers, and a leather jacket. That's it!

Sophie Turner wore sweats, sneakers, and a black biker jacket while out in New York City on Dec. 11, 2024. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Maybe I'm reading into Turner's black dress too much, but let's just say I wouldn't be surprised if we started to see the star go full-on statement-dressing mode throughout the rest of 2024.