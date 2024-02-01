Sophie Turner is moving on. After news surrounding her ongoing divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas, she's re-coupled with a new beau, Peregrine Pearson. Not to mention, the actress has solidified a high-power friend group— which includes none other than Taylor Swift—signaling that life for Turner is indeed on an upward and onward trajectory. On top of that, the Queen in the North has recently made her fair share of fashion statements that indicate she's settling into an entirely new chapter. Case in point: Turner revealed her take on the forever-iconic and imitable revenge dress in a black bodycon number.
In our eyes, there's no better way to usher in a completely new era than via an unforgettable ensemble, and clearly, Turner is taking cues from the Princess Diana playbook to mark her fresh start.
Yesterday, the Games of Thrones star took to Instagram, uploading a carousel of her recent outfit—a head-to-toe monochrome look. While posing in front of a black Range Rover, Turner coordinated with her luxury ride in a matching black knit dress. Instead of a thigh-hitting mini like Princess Di's, the 27-year-old opted for a maxi gown in a long-sleeved and mock-neckline silhouette.
She layered a dainty gold chain over her little black dress, accessorizing with black heeled booties and black sunglasses. As for glam, Turner kept it simple and wore her long blonde locks down and tousled.
Maybe it's my deep investigative senses tingling, but I definitely think Turner's latest photo opp means something. Yes, it could just be a cute little Instagram moment, but Turner isn't usually one to go all out on the fashion front.
Take her previous sightings for example: A couple of weeks ago, Turner and Pearson were spotted in New York City taking a late-night stroll in Central Park with his arm wrapped around her. Turner went simple that evening, wearing a camel coat with gray slacks and slip-on UGGs.
Even before that, in December, Turner was once again spotted in a very casual outfit, opting for sweats, sneakers, and a leather jacket. That's it!
Maybe I'm reading into Turner's black dress too much, but let's just say I wouldn't be surprised if we started to see the star go full-on statement-dressing mode throughout the rest of 2024.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Anne Hathaway's Rom-Com Era Comes With a New Cut
She debuted the look in the trailer for her next film, 'The Idea of You.'
By Larry Stansbury
-
Donna Kelce Gave Taylor Swift Her Travis Kelce Jersey Ring From Ravens Game
OMGGGGG!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lenny Kravitz Reflects on His "Beautiful Time" Creating a Family With Ex Lisa Bonet
They're still a family even if they're separated.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sophie Turner Took Her UGGs on a Date Night Stroll
The 'Games of Thrones' star is joining the millions of people who also approve of this cozy yet unconventional staple.
By India Roby
-
Rihanna's Wore Her Little Black Dress With a Baseball Cap and Diamond Heels—As RiRi Does
The definition of effortlessly cool.
By Melony Forcier
-
Jennifer Lawrence Paid Tribute to Classic '90s Style In Head-To-Toe Bottega Veneta
The decade's sleek minimalism won't ever steer you wrong.
By Melony Forcier
-
Dua Lipa's Date Night Outfit With Callum Turner Featured—Wait For It—Khakis
Nope, not a flirty cocktail dress or mini skirt: The singer opted for *khakis.*
By Melony Forcier
-
Nicole Kidman Wore an Elevated Version of a Robe and Slippers While Out in NYC
Her elevated take on the cozy combination is outdoors-appropriate.
By Melony Forcier
-
Margot Robbie's Oversized Outfit Exemplifies a Polarizing Gen Z Style Philosophy
This Barbie loves an oversized silhouette!
By Melony Forcier
-
Bella Hadid's Undone Button-Down Shirt and Reading Glasses Revive the Sexy Librarian Look
BRB—I have to go and renew my library card.
By India Roby
-
Sophie Turner Is the Reigning Queen of Low-Key Luxury
She's mastered "work smarter, not harder" styling.
By Kaitlin Clapinski