As a true minimalist, I rely on basics for my day-to-day outfits. That being said, I refuse to look boring. I need all of my elevated basics to have that cool factor, whether they have an interesting detail or come in a trendy color. Naturally, Cos is one of my favorite retailers to shop when I need to stock up on New Yorker-approved fall essentials, and it just so happens that the retailer is having a major sale—just in time for my mid-season refresh.

Cos's mid-season event is a gold mine of chic minimalist basics at up to 40 percent off. There are all kinds of sweaters on sale, from trendy knits like sweater vests to cozy (yet stylish!) cardigans to cozy up in. I also spotted polished T-shirts, button-down shirts, and jackets that will work for every occasion.

A trendy plaid shirt straight off the runway from Cos' Autumn/Winter collection was even included in the selection. With a sale as well-stocked as this one, I wasn't shocked when my shopping cart became packed with finds after just a few minutes of scrolling.

For a complete rundown on the Cos finds that are actually worth shopping during its rare sale, keep scrolling. The under-$200 pieces below made it to my cart and will surely become the building blocks of all my minimalist fall outfits.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors