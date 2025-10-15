I’m a Minimalist—These On-Sale Cos Finds Are Already in My Fall Rotation
25 sweaters, T-shirts, jackets, and more I’ll be wearing on repeat.
As a true minimalist, I rely on basics for my day-to-day outfits. That being said, I refuse to look boring. I need all of my elevated basics to have that cool factor, whether they have an interesting detail or come in a trendy color. Naturally, Cos is one of my favorite retailers to shop when I need to stock up on New Yorker-approved fall essentials, and it just so happens that the retailer is having a major sale—just in time for my mid-season refresh.
Cos's mid-season event is a gold mine of chic minimalist basics at up to 40 percent off. There are all kinds of sweaters on sale, from trendy knits like sweater vests to cozy (yet stylish!) cardigans to cozy up in. I also spotted polished T-shirts, button-down shirts, and jackets that will work for every occasion.
A trendy plaid shirt straight off the runway from Cos' Autumn/Winter collection was even included in the selection. With a sale as well-stocked as this one, I wasn't shocked when my shopping cart became packed with finds after just a few minutes of scrolling.
For a complete rundown on the Cos finds that are actually worth shopping during its rare sale, keep scrolling. The under-$200 pieces below made it to my cart and will surely become the building blocks of all my minimalist fall outfits.
Pencil skirts are having a major moment among the fashion set right now.
The next time you don't know what to wear, throw on this sweater dress and knee-high boots and call it a day.
French girls are favoring slim jeans this fall, so naturally, I'm now eyeing a pair.
Cos styled this chunky sweater with baggy trousers and a chic belt, and it's a fall work outfit I plan on recreating immediately.
Leggings can still look polished—this outfit is a perfect example how.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.