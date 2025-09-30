After a short reprieve, it appears the naked dress is ready for its comeback tour. While runways have recently shifted toward conservatism—favoring full-coverage looks, like pantsuits, excessively draped outerwear, and knee-length jorts—Kendall Jenner's Spring 2026 Paris Fashion Week season debut flies in the face of that trend.

On September 29, the supermodel kicked off the final leg of fashion month with L'Oréal Paris's annual "You're Worth It" show—her first appearance since taking the polka dot trend for a spin with Khaite earlier this month. Though many of her favorite designers have already presented their upcoming collections—Calvin Klein, Schiaparelli, Prada, etc.—Jenner sat out of them all.

Jenner appeared angel-like on the runway, dressed in gauzy white layers. She modeled a flowing gown with a ruched bodice that gave the appearance of a half-corset. Its low-V neckline and high-V slit added touches of exposed skin, while the dress's sheer skirt flaunted the stark white panties Jenner wore underneath—an intentional move, clearly meant to act as an additional design detail. The naked themes continued throughout her footwear, with the star donning clear lucite heels from Gianvito Rossi.

Kendall Jenner walked the runway during the "You're Worth It" L'Oréal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in a gauzy white gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outfit is a continuation of a Paris Fashion Week tradition of sorts. Jenner has walked in the beauty brand's runway show for the last three seasons—most recently, wearing a somewhat-similar look. In 2024, a bleach blonde Jenner took L'Oreal's catwalk dressed in lipstick red. It was, likewise, her first appearance of the season and she was, likewise, wearing a partially-see-through, lingerie-inspired look. The themes aligned—the only difference was in silhouette and coloring.

In 2024, Jenner wore a red bustier dress with sheer paneling. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that this is only day two of PFW's shows, there are still plenty more opportunities for Jenner to walk—or at the very least, churn out another Parisian street style look.

