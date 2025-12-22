I Think Mango Designed Its Latest Winter Collection Just For Me—28 Pieces I'm Shopping Before They Sell Out
I'm obsessed.
It's rare to come across a new collection and suddenly feel like you need all of it in your closet. A few pieces here and there, sure! But every single piece? That's a holiday miracle. Well, Mango's new drop is that to me.
The newness marries minimalism and maximalism with ease—think: sparkly jeans and studded slouchy bags alongside funnel-necked coats and layering basics. Designed primarily in shades of slate gray, burgundy, and black, it speaks to my New Yorker style. Plus, the pieces have an inherent versatility to them, where you can picture them going from the office to a holiday party to a night out with friends. In short, it's a festive drop that's made for real life—a touch casual, a touch glamorous, and all-around cool.
To prove my point, I rounded up the pieces that I'd add to my winter wardrobe. They hit on trends, sure, but they're timeless in nature.
Olive green continues to be one of my favorite neutrals, and this polo knit is my new obsession.
I love anything I don't have to accessorize, and this brooch-adorned piece caught my eye.
If you have any winter weddings coming up, pull out this turtleneck dress.
This mini skirt gives major French-girl energy, especially when paired with the matching cropped jacket.
I can't stop buying outerwear, and this one is at the top of my wish list. The faux-fur collar is detachable!
Quarter-zips are trending (Call it the finance guy-ification of fashion.)
I've been thinking about mixing plaid patterns since New York Fashion Week. This top gives me the perfect excuse to try it out.
Simple and timeless, this is the best work bag contender on this list.
