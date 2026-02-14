Spring Is Coming—Prepare Your Wardrobe With These Transitional Nordstrom Sale Finds

If you live in the American Northeast, you might be feeling like winter weather will never end—but that doesn’t mean you shouldn't start to consider your transitional wardrobe. Spring has a way of arriving all at once (usually on a random 60-degree day), and the easiest way to feel instantly refreshed is by shifting your styling ahead of time.

For Spring 2026, the mood is polished but unfussy. Think: minimalism with personality, proportions that feel intentional, and details that make even the simplest outfit feel considered. Ahead, I'm breaking down the trends and key styles worth integrating into your wardrobe now—so when the weather finally turns, you’re already dressed for it. Look for lighter layers, sharper silhouettes, and a few pieces that signal “new season” without requiring a full closet overhaul.

The best part? Every single piece you need to prep your winter closet for warmer temperatures is on sale at Nordstrom right now. The retailer just launched its massive End of Season Sale, which runs until February 16. Until then, you can keep scrolling to find the very best deals.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors