Spring Is Coming—Prepare Your Wardrobe With These Transitional Nordstrom Sale Finds
It's time!
If you live in the American Northeast, you might be feeling like winter weather will never end—but that doesn’t mean you shouldn't start to consider your transitional wardrobe. Spring has a way of arriving all at once (usually on a random 60-degree day), and the easiest way to feel instantly refreshed is by shifting your styling ahead of time.
For Spring 2026, the mood is polished but unfussy. Think: minimalism with personality, proportions that feel intentional, and details that make even the simplest outfit feel considered. Ahead, I'm breaking down the trends and key styles worth integrating into your wardrobe now—so when the weather finally turns, you’re already dressed for it. Look for lighter layers, sharper silhouettes, and a few pieces that signal “new season” without requiring a full closet overhaul.
The best part? Every single piece you need to prep your winter closet for warmer temperatures is on sale at Nordstrom right now. The retailer just launched its massive End of Season Sale, which runs until February 16. Until then, you can keep scrolling to find the very best deals.
Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves—the start of spring still calls for a hero coat, especially for chilly mornings and nights. This cropped version hits the sweet spot.
The spring season comes with a bevy of RSVPs to respond to. Keep it streamlined (yet still sophisticated) in this blazer-dress hybrid.
Button-loop closures are trending, and Open Edit’s shearling jacket is a classic that feels perfectly current.
London brand Damson Madder often nods to British style codes, and this rugby sweater is a preppy, playful take on a heritage staple.
For those dressed-down but still pulled-together days, opt for these sleek leather flats, designed to fit like a glove.
No spring wardrobe is complete without a cardigan. This one is the perfect simple staple, but the fuzzy texture takes it up a notch.
Nothing says "new season" quite like a pair of fresh sneakers.
I'm not normally a snake print fan, but these jeans are convincing me.
Cool Blue is the color of the moment, but the zipper on the top of this pair of flats adds edge.
Suede bags feel exciting after so many months of carrying black options.
Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more.