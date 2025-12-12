I Own Dozens of Jeans, But I'm Making Space For These On-Sale Pairs From Nordstrom
Discounts on Good American, Levi's, Reformation, and more.
One thing to know about me? I love jeans. I basically live in them—I wear them daily. I can always find a reason to justify adding another pair to my already-massive collection. Case in point: Nordstrom's Winter Savings Event, which has discounts on Free People, Levi's, Good American, and more of my favorite denim brands.
Nordstrom's latest sale runs from December 11 through December 17 with up to 33 percent off a range of products. I'm going to focus on jeans, because there are so many trendy styles from the best brands available at a discount. Consider this a one-stop shop for all things denim—a mid-season refresh of your most-worn category.
From dark wash to ultra-baggy jeans, this editor-approved list has it all. Keep scrolling to shop the best deals on denim at Nordstrom right now. They're only running for a few more days, so don't let them pass you by.
I own (and love) these barrel jeans in black, so buying them in blue is a need, not a want.
On the other hand, this pair of wide-leg jeans would look great with a pair of chunky sneakers.
These dark-wash jeans are basically a cooler pair of wide-leg trousers, so they could easily work in the office.
Everyone could use a fresh pair of black jeans.
Bootcut styles are coming back from the trend graveyard. I'm not mad about it.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.