Fall’s Coolest Trends Are Already Taking Over Summer Wardrobes

Start early.

women wearing sweaters, head scarves, leopard print pants, slouchy bags and sporty shorts
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Jump to category:
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

Fall fashion is on the mind here at the Marie Claire office despite the heat wave-like temperatures burning outside our windows. If you're wondering how to transition your summer wardrobe into the cooler months, consider these seven transitional fashion trends as a helpful guide.

The trends on this list bridge the gap between warm-weather essentials and chilly-weather must-haves. Think: lightweight knits you can layer over a T-shirt or tank top, silky scarves that are proving to be fall’s hottest accessory (when worn as a belt, that is), and slouchy suede bags that can transform even the lightest summer dresses for fall. Plus, there are lace-trimmed shorts and skirts you can layer under chunkier cashmere sweaters once the weather turns, but that still tap into one of summer’s biggest trends until then. Add some Zoe Kravitz-approved track shorts (or track pants, if you prefer), and you’ve got a list worth shopping.

Keep scrolling to explore the transitional trends you need for your end-of-season rotation and check out some It Girl-approved outfit formulas along the way. Even better, some of the items on this list are discounted in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale (yes, it’s still happening) or come from affordable brands like Zara, H&M, and more.

Lightweight Sweaters

woman wering a sweater top

Let a lightweight knit make your summer outfits feel cold-weather ready.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

My mom taught me early on that I should always keep a sweater handy. My love for them has lasted through seasons, leading me to the most versatile trend on this list: the perfect lightweight knit. They're ideal for layering over a white dress for an end-of-summer look or pairing with a fall jacket.

jcrew,

J.Crew
Cashmere Shrunken T-Shirt

Quince, Lightweight Cotton Cashmere Link-Stitch Dolman Sweater
Quince
Lightweight Cotton Cashmere Link-Stitch Dolman Sweater

BP., Seamed Oversize V-Neck Rib Sweater
BP.
Seamed Oversize V-Neck Rib Sweater (Was $50)

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

Merino Wool Short-Sleveled Cardigan
COS
Merino Wool Short-Sleveled Cardigan

J.Crew, Montauk Relaxed Sweater
J.Crew
Montauk Relaxed Sweater

Lace Trim

woman wearing a white silk skirt with a lace trim.

Lacy trims add a delicate touch to all of your favorite looks.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Lightweight lace is one of the more surprising transitional trends. Jennifer Lawrence loves her lacey skirts and trousers, so take it from her—the look is everywhere right now. I would wear these soft-feeling separates with a chunkier knit or a leather jacket now that fall is approaching.

Lace Trim Camisole Top
ZARA
Lace Trim Camisole Top

Nordstrom, Lace Trim Bias Cut Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Lace Trim Bias Cut Midi Skirt (Was $100)

Nadia Lace Trim Miniskirt
STAUD
Nadia Lace Trim Miniskirt

Lace Trim Silk Shorts
Intimissimi
Lace Trim Silk Shorts

J.Crew, 5" Stratus Lace-Trim Short in Textured Satin
J.Crew
5" Stratus Lace-Trim Shorts in Textured Satin (Were $148)

Marlo Lace Trim Silk Charmeuse Tank
CAMI NYC
Marlo Lace Trim Silk Charmeuse Tank

Sporty Bottoms

woman wearing track shorts and a lacy blouse in Copenhagen.

Sporty shorts and pants can be worn with anything—even a fun embroidered top.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I never thought I would be a passenger on the track pants hype train, but here I am—with a first-class ticket. The look is sporty, yes, but it's also stylish, especially when those track pants or shorts are paired with ultra-feminine embroidered tops or extravagantly girly accessories. I personally choose a matching track set as the ideal summer airport outfit because I stay comfortable and look polished (and trendy!).

Calam Short
Lovers and Friends
Calam Shorts (Were $99)

adidas, Adidas Originals Satin Shorts Ruffle 3-Stripes
Adidas
Originals Satin Shorts Ruffle 3-Stripes

Tna, Capadino Track Pant
Tna
Barry Cargo Pants

Reformation, Julien Poplin Pant
Reformation
Julien Poplin Pant

FP Movement, Track Star Pants
FP Movement
Track Star Pants

With Jéan, Romeo Shorts
With Jéan
Romeo Shorts

Chocolate Brown

woman wearing brown in paris

Chocolate brown is the fall neutral worth shopping now.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chocolate brown has quickly become my favorite neutral this summer. I'm a big fan of all-black outfits, but this slightly lighter shade has opened me up to new possibilities. It captures the spring boho trend without being too obvious, and always makes me look rich.

Zw Collection Off-The-Shoulder Top
ZARA
Zw Collection Off-The-Shoulder Top

Off-The-Shoulder Knit Dress
ZARA
Off-The-Shoulder Knit Dress

Rib-Knit Top
H&M
Rib-Knit Top

Anthropologie, Gola Elan Sneakers
Gola
Elan Sneakers

J.Crew, Smocked Maxi Dress in Raspberry Print
J.Crew
Smocked Maxi Dress in Raspberry Print

Memphis Studded Faux Suede Jacket
EDIKTED
Memphis Studded Faux Suede Jacket (Was $158)

Silky Scarves

woman wearing a scarf and a denim dress.

Silk scarves have only gotten more popular over the last few weeks.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you follow fashion at all, you'll know about fashion's love affair with the silky scarf. Jennifer Lawrence, our favorite style star, is already a fan. They elevate even the simplest summer outfits by adding a splash of color and texture. Tie them around your bag handle for a DIY-inspired look, pin them into your hair like Gracie Abrams, or loop one through your belt loops.

Printed Satin Scarf
H&M
Printed Satin Scarf

Stripe Square Silk Scarf
Nordstrom
Stripe Square Silk Scarf

J.Crew, Oversized Silk Bandana
J.Crew
Oversized Silk Bandana

Oversized Silk Bandana
Madewell
Oversized Silk Bandana

Stone Print Scarf
ZARA
Stone Print Scarf

Square Satin Scarf
Treasure & Bond
Square Satin Scarf

Leopard Print

woman wearing leopard print pants and a work jacket in Paris

Leopard print? Yes please!

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Zebra prints may have been popular earlier this season, but leopard print is a timeless staple. Pair it with other neutrals, like any of the chocolate brown pieces above, for a fun, playful touch. You can go all-out in a trendy dress from Damson Madder or choose a boho-inspired basic from Abercrombie & Fitch.

Christen Leopard Print Top
Rails
Christen Leopard Print Top (Was $138)

damsonmadder,

Damson Madder
Goldie Mini Dress

Sézane, Paula Babies in Leopard

Sézane
Paula Babies in Leopard

Puma Arizona Leopard Sneakers
Puma
Arizona Leopard Sneakers

abercrombie,

Abercrombie & Fitch
Short-Sleeve Tie-Front Top

Gap, Mid Rise Ultrasoft Leopard Baggy Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise Ultrasoft Leopard Baggy Jeans

Slouchy Bags

woman weaing all-white with a slouchy suede bag.

Throw all of your belongings in a cool-girl boho bag this fall.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Slouchy bags are everywhere, but don't just take my word for it. Bella Hadid can't stop carrying her suede Coach Brooklyn Bag, and Marie Claire staffers like fashion features editor Emma Childs rely on an under-$100 find from Anthropologie as her go-to laptop bag.

coach,

Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 (Was $495)

Gap, Vegan Suede Slouchy Tote Bag
Gap
Vegan Suede Slouchy Tote Bag

Quince, Italian Suede Slouchy Shoulder Bag
Quince
Italian Suede Slouchy Shoulder Bag

Anthropologie, The Love Knot Slouchy Bag
Anthropologie
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag

Leather Tote
& Other Stories
Leather Tote

Asha Shoulder Bag
AllSaints
Asha Shoulder Bag

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.