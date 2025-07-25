Fall’s Coolest Trends Are Already Taking Over Summer Wardrobes

Fall fashion is on the mind here at the Marie Claire office despite the heat wave-like temperatures burning outside our windows. If you're wondering how to transition your summer wardrobe into the cooler months, consider these seven transitional fashion trends as a helpful guide.

The trends on this list bridge the gap between warm-weather essentials and chilly-weather must-haves. Think: lightweight knits you can layer over a T-shirt or tank top, silky scarves that are proving to be fall’s hottest accessory (when worn as a belt, that is), and slouchy suede bags that can transform even the lightest summer dresses for fall. Plus, there are lace-trimmed shorts and skirts you can layer under chunkier cashmere sweaters once the weather turns, but that still tap into one of summer’s biggest trends until then. Add some Zoe Kravitz-approved track shorts (or track pants, if you prefer), and you’ve got a list worth shopping.

Keep scrolling to explore the transitional trends you need for your end-of-season rotation and check out some It Girl-approved outfit formulas along the way. Even better, some of the items on this list are discounted in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale (yes, it’s still happening) or come from affordable brands like Zara, H&M, and more.

Lightweight Sweaters

Let a lightweight knit make your summer outfits feel cold-weather ready. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

My mom taught me early on that I should always keep a sweater handy. My love for them has lasted through seasons, leading me to the most versatile trend on this list: the perfect lightweight knit. They're ideal for layering over a white dress for an end-of-summer look or pairing with a fall jacket.

Lace Trim

Lacy trims add a delicate touch to all of your favorite looks. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Lightweight lace is one of the more surprising transitional trends. Jennifer Lawrence loves her lacey skirts and trousers, so take it from her—the look is everywhere right now. I would wear these soft-feeling separates with a chunkier knit or a leather jacket now that fall is approaching.

Sporty Bottoms

Sporty shorts and pants can be worn with anything—even a fun embroidered top. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I never thought I would be a passenger on the track pants hype train, but here I am—with a first-class ticket. The look is sporty, yes, but it's also stylish, especially when those track pants or shorts are paired with ultra-feminine embroidered tops or extravagantly girly accessories. I personally choose a matching track set as the ideal summer airport outfit because I stay comfortable and look polished (and trendy!).

Chocolate Brown

Chocolate brown is the fall neutral worth shopping now. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chocolate brown has quickly become my favorite neutral this summer. I'm a big fan of all-black outfits, but this slightly lighter shade has opened me up to new possibilities. It captures the spring boho trend without being too obvious, and always makes me look rich.

Silky Scarves

Silk scarves have only gotten more popular over the last few weeks. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you follow fashion at all, you'll know about fashion's love affair with the silky scarf. Jennifer Lawrence, our favorite style star, is already a fan. They elevate even the simplest summer outfits by adding a splash of color and texture. Tie them around your bag handle for a DIY-inspired look, pin them into your hair like Gracie Abrams, or loop one through your belt loops.

Leopard Print

Leopard print? Yes please! (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Zebra prints may have been popular earlier this season, but leopard print is a timeless staple. Pair it with other neutrals, like any of the chocolate brown pieces above, for a fun, playful touch. You can go all-out in a trendy dress from Damson Madder or choose a boho-inspired basic from Abercrombie & Fitch.

Slouchy Bags

Throw all of your belongings in a cool-girl boho bag this fall. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Slouchy bags are everywhere, but don't just take my word for it. Bella Hadid can't stop carrying her suede Coach Brooklyn Bag, and Marie Claire staffers like fashion features editor Emma Childs rely on an under-$100 find from Anthropologie as her go-to laptop bag.