Now that the 2024 Summer Olympics are over, the fitness-and-fashion crowd is thirsting for some athleisure inspiration. Thankfully, Taylor Swift has just supplied fans with dozens of workout looks, courtesy of her new music video for sad girl anthem, "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

Released on Tuesday, August 20, the hit song is illustrated through behind-the-scenes footage of Eras Tour dress rehearsals and performances. Throughout the video, Swift wears a myriad of workout looks, largely consisting of sports bras, pleated skirts, and sweats. The one look that caught my eye, however, was one of the most simplistic.

Halfway through the video, Swift goes from her iconic Tortured Poets Department lyric dress to a black sports bra and leggings. Though they look like your run-of-the-mill leggings, this specific style from Booty by Brabants will likely give flashbacks to anyone who was Very Online during 2020. Please join me in welcoming, "butt leggings" back to center stage.

Taylor Swift wears textured leggings with red lipstick in her "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" music video. (Image credit: YouTube)

In case you were focussed on other things during 2020 (like a global pandemic, for example), allow me to refresh your memory. "Butt leggings" are a category of workout pants that feature a textured fabric and a ruched seam on the backside. Together, the design details create an optical illusion of a larger bum, causing them to go viral on TikTok and Instagram.

Swift's style—the $90 Chrome Leggings Beijo—fall directly into that category. Her classic black colorway is, of course, sold out, but the label offers the same design in 14 other stylish colors.

Tapping into her "cabin in the woods" folklore style, Swift styled hers with her signature red lip and a pair of brown combat boots from the brand Faye. The styling choice gave her leggings outfit a grounded and earthy feel that felt true to the era.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Faye Short Lace Inlay Boots in Tan Rustic $285 at Nataya

I never thought I'd type the words "Taylor Swift" and "butt leggings" in the same sentence, but here we are.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop "Butt Leggings" Similar to Swift's

Spanx Booty Boost Active High Waist 7/8 Leggings $98 at Nordstrom

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt High Waist Leggings $34 at Nordstrom