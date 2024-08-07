IMO, there are few articles of clothing more difficult to pull off than an all-white sweatsuit. You've got to balance its innate casualness with its somewhat formal, bridal-inspired colorway, while simultaneously trying not to spill coffee down your front or sit in something unsavory. This is all to say: It's not a fashion choice for the faint-hearted.

Ever the style savant, Tracee Ellis Ross addressed all of the aforementioned issues with ease while wearing an all-white sweatsuit in New York City on Tuesday, August 6. She styled her ivory joggers and a crewneck sweatshirt with business basics in dark colors (thus elevating the athleisure and creating a pleasant contrast against the white-bright base).

Tracee Ellis Ross carries Loewe's Paseo XL Bag in burgundy. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her "corpcore" garments of choice included a black, long-line blazer (a staple of the workwear-inspired TikTok aesthetic) and an XL Loewe Paseo bag in rich burgundy leather. The actress finished with what I like to call the "effortlessly cool" starter pack: trendy sunglasses, stylish sneakers, and a fringed bag charm.

Ross is known for her fashion risk-taking, often going for unique, interesting, and downright kooky pieces. A quick scroll through her Instagram OOTDs will show you red carpet dresses resembling a painted easel and daring see-through mesh bags. The looks in question are oftentimes designed by Loewe, makers of the jumbo handbag she was just spotted with.

The massive cardigan she wore last year is a prime example of this. The piece featured larger-than-life buttons that gave it a cartoon-like look—and, yet, she pulled the number off expertly. She also styled the brand's viral marshmallow bomber to perfection, I might add.

All this is to say: the woman needs a brand deal, immediately.