Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Her All-White Sweatpants With a $3,950 Loewe Bag

High-low done right.

tracee ellis ross carried paseo xl loewe bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

IMO, there are few articles of clothing more difficult to pull off than an all-white sweatsuit. You've got to balance its innate casualness with its somewhat formal, bridal-inspired colorway, while simultaneously trying not to spill coffee down your front or sit in something unsavory. This is all to say: It's not a fashion choice for the faint-hearted.

Ever the style savant, Tracee Ellis Ross addressed all of the aforementioned issues with ease while wearing an all-white sweatsuit in New York City on Tuesday, August 6. She styled her ivory joggers and a crewneck sweatshirt with business basics in dark colors (thus elevating the athleisure and creating a pleasant contrast against the white-bright base).

tracee ellis ross white sweat pants

Tracee Ellis Ross carries Loewe's Paseo XL Bag in burgundy.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

H&M Sweatshirt
H&M Sweatshirt

All Star Solid Pants Free People Movement
FP Movement All Star Solid Pants

Her "corpcore" garments of choice included a black, long-line blazer (a staple of the workwear-inspired TikTok aesthetic) and an XL Loewe Paseo bag in rich burgundy leather. The actress finished with what I like to call the "effortlessly cool" starter pack: trendy sunglasses, stylish sneakers, and a fringed bag charm.

LOEWE Paseo XL Leather Tote Bag burgundy
LOEWE Paseo XL Leather Tote Bag

Gel-1130

Asics Gel-1130 Sneakers

All Day Blazer - Black
Universal Standard All Day Blazer

Tom Ford Wide - High Bridge Fit Sunglasses
Tom Ford Ft0836 Sunglasses

Ross is known for her fashion risk-taking, often going for unique, interesting, and downright kooky pieces. A quick scroll through her Instagram OOTDs will show you red carpet dresses resembling a painted easel and daring see-through mesh bags. The looks in question are oftentimes designed by Loewe, makers of the jumbo handbag she was just spotted with.

The massive cardigan she wore last year is a prime example of this. The piece featured larger-than-life buttons that gave it a cartoon-like look—and, yet, she pulled the number off expertly. She also styled the brand's viral marshmallow bomber to perfection, I might add.

All this is to say: the woman needs a brand deal, immediately.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

