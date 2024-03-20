Sydney Sweeney Endorses the 'Corporate-Core' Trend in a Black Blazer Dress

In a sharp Versace blazer dress, Sweeney means business.

Sydney Sweeney in a black blazer dress in New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
India Roby
By India Roby
published

Sydney Sweeney is an underrated style star who consistently provides the public with much-needed outfit inspiration. After attending the GLAAD Awards in a Miu Miu gown and making some press pitstops for her upcoming film Immaculate, the actress is taking a pause from the red carpet to serve up some imitable style moments on the streets of New York. Sweeney's latest outfit, for instance, offers a contemporary spin on 2010s fashion with a futuristic take on business casual.

On Tuesday night, the Anyone But You star was seen leaving the Midtown hotspot, The Ivy Room, in a head-to-toe black outfit. Though it might not sound altogether like a groundbreaking street style moment, the young actress leveled up the classic monochrome look through a corporate twist.

Sydney Sweeney wearing an all-black dress

Sydney Sweeney steps out in a workwear-inspired monochrome outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her outfit featured a long-sleeve V-neck mini dress—look 15 from Versace's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. With its slightly cinched waist, front pockets, and longline front zipper, Sweeney's dress resembled a boardroom-ready blazer and gave an extra level of gravitas to her street style outfit.

Styled by Molly Dickson, her outfit was completed with Versace's mini Medusa ’95 Tote Bag, sharp cat-eye sunglasses, and Gianvito Rossi's 105 kitten heels.

Sydney Sweeney business casual outfit

Another glimpse at Sydney Sweeney's workwear-inspired look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tailored Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Versace Tailored Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Kyrie Tuxedo Skort Romper
Alice + Olivia Kyrie Tuxedo Skort Romper

Scuba Blazer 2.0 | Black001
Good American Scuba Blazer 2.0

Sweeney isn't the only A-lister reviving the workwear-out-of-the-office look (or, as some might say, corporate-core): Jennifer Lawrence is a notable fan of the professional aesthetic, often calling on button-down shirts, ballet flats, pleat-front trousers, and her best blazers to get the job done.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Saks/Christian Dior holiday display unveiling at Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship store on November 20, 2023 in New York City

Back in November, Jennifer Lawrence attended a Saks Fifth Avenue and Christian Dior party in a polished, promotion-worthy outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney also isn't alone in sprucing up all-black-everything attire. The foolproof outfit has been revamped time and again, most recently on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner, who have all refreshed their monochrome looks by experimenting with textures and silhouettes.

Jenner, in particular, gave a sexy spin on the colorway while recently celebrating the fourth drop for her clothing brand Khy. She wore the collection's new pieces—a cutout tube top with matching flared bottoms and strappy sandals.

Kylie Jenner wore Khy in Santa Monica, CA

Kylie Jenner wearing head-to-toe Khy in Santa Monica, California.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Back to Sweeney though—the actress not only embraced an office-friendly aesthetic, but she also properly demonstrated how to take an all-black workwear look from day to night. How exactly? By styling her blazer-like dress with clever accessories—all of which give off a sultry vibe. Next time you plan a quick work-to-dinner look, consider taking inspiration from Sweeney.

Manolo Blahnik Bb 90mm Suede Pumps
Manolo Blahnik Bb 90mm Suede Pumps

wolford tights
Wolford Neon 40 Tights

Addy 52mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Jimmy Choo Addy 52mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Mini Candy Bag - Black
Mansur Gavriel Mini Candy Bag

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

