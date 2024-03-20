Sydney Sweeney is an underrated style star who consistently provides the public with much-needed outfit inspiration. After attending the GLAAD Awards in a Miu Miu gown and making some press pitstops for her upcoming film Immaculate, the actress is taking a pause from the red carpet to serve up some imitable style moments on the streets of New York. Sweeney's latest outfit, for instance, offers a contemporary spin on 2010s fashion with a futuristic take on business casual.

On Tuesday night, the Anyone But You star was seen leaving the Midtown hotspot, The Ivy Room, in a head-to-toe black outfit. Though it might not sound altogether like a groundbreaking street style moment, the young actress leveled up the classic monochrome look through a corporate twist.

Sydney Sweeney steps out in a workwear-inspired monochrome outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her outfit featured a long-sleeve V-neck mini dress—look 15 from Versace's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. With its slightly cinched waist, front pockets, and longline front zipper, Sweeney's dress resembled a boardroom-ready blazer and gave an extra level of gravitas to her street style outfit.

Styled by Molly Dickson, her outfit was completed with Versace's mini Medusa ’95 Tote Bag, sharp cat-eye sunglasses, and Gianvito Rossi's 105 kitten heels.

Another glimpse at Sydney Sweeney's workwear-inspired look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Versace Tailored Long Sleeve Mini Dress $1,815 at Bloomingdale's

Alice + Olivia Kyrie Tuxedo Skort Romper $440 at Neiman Marcus

Sweeney isn't the only A-lister reviving the workwear-out-of-the-office look (or, as some might say, corporate-core): Jennifer Lawrence is a notable fan of the professional aesthetic, often calling on button-down shirts, ballet flats, pleat-front trousers, and her best blazers to get the job done.

Back in November, Jennifer Lawrence attended a Saks Fifth Avenue and Christian Dior party in a polished, promotion-worthy outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney also isn't alone in sprucing up all-black-everything attire. The foolproof outfit has been revamped time and again, most recently on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner, who have all refreshed their monochrome looks by experimenting with textures and silhouettes.

Jenner, in particular, gave a sexy spin on the colorway while recently celebrating the fourth drop for her clothing brand Khy. She wore the collection's new pieces—a cutout tube top with matching flared bottoms and strappy sandals.

Kylie Jenner wearing head-to-toe Khy in Santa Monica, California. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Back to Sweeney though—the actress not only embraced an office-friendly aesthetic, but she also properly demonstrated how to take an all-black workwear look from day to night. How exactly? By styling her blazer-like dress with clever accessories—all of which give off a sultry vibe. Next time you plan a quick work-to-dinner look, consider taking inspiration from Sweeney.