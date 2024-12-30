Jennifer Lopez's Cowgirl 'Fit Proves 2024's Barrel Leg Jeans Trend Isn't Going Anywhere In the New Year
She styled it with another stable staple.
While vacationing in Aspen for the holidays, Jennifer Lopez put her own spin on fashion's Western dressing trend. The pop star spent the week wearing Fair Isle sweaters and felt cowboy hats, starting a new look all her own. I'm calling it: "snow cowgirl."
On Sunday, Dec. 29, Lopez stepped out looking like a walking mood board for the aesthetic she inadvertently coined. She wore a cream-colored turtleneck sweater with a matching 10-gallon hat from Kemo Sabe. From there, Lopez went rustic, topping her winter whites with a navy blue barn jacket (a stable staple beloved by horse girls like Kendall Jenner and Queen Elizabeth II).
On bottom, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer chose another Western-inspired trend, wearing 2024's controversial barrel leg jeans. Jenny from the block looked like a bona fide cowgirl, styling her bow-legged pants with camel hiking boots from Brunello Cucinelli.
Compared to the space cowboy aesthetic popularized by Beyoncè, Lopez's look offers a down-to-earth take on the trend. It centers function-first fabrics, like denim, canvas, wool, and suede over metallics and over-the-top sparkle.
Though hers is a more authentic representation of what a Colorado ranch hand might wear in the winter cold, Lopez was still able to include her usual dose of luxury. Throughout the week, she styled seasonal picks—like fur-lined parkas and fluffy yeti boots—with high-end accessories, such as Chanel earrings and Princess Diana's favorite $5,500 designer handbag.
Horse girls, take note.
Shop Snow Cowgirl Separates Inspired By Jennifer Lopez
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
