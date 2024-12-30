Jennifer Lopez's Cowgirl 'Fit Proves 2024's Barrel Leg Jeans Trend Isn't Going Anywhere In the New Year

She styled it with another stable staple.

Jennifer Lopez is seen in Aspen, Colorado wearing shield sunglasses and a fur-lined parka coat
(Image credit: Getty Images)
While vacationing in Aspen for the holidays, Jennifer Lopez put her own spin on fashion's Western dressing trend. The pop star spent the week wearing Fair Isle sweaters and felt cowboy hats, starting a new look all her own. I'm calling it: "snow cowgirl."

On Sunday, Dec. 29, Lopez stepped out looking like a walking mood board for the aesthetic she inadvertently coined. She wore a cream-colored turtleneck sweater with a matching 10-gallon hat from Kemo Sabe. From there, Lopez went rustic, topping her winter whites with a navy blue barn jacket (a stable staple beloved by horse girls like Kendall Jenner and Queen Elizabeth II).

On bottom, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer chose another Western-inspired trend, wearing 2024's controversial barrel leg jeans. Jenny from the block looked like a bona fide cowgirl, styling her bow-legged pants with camel hiking boots from Brunello Cucinelli.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on December 29, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado wearing barrel leg jeans and an ivory cowboy hat

Jennifer Lopez wears barrel leg jeans and a cowboy hat in Aspen.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on December 29, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado wearing barrel leg jeans and an ivory cowboy hat

She styled her basics with a navy blue barn jacket, for an authentic Western look.

Compared to the space cowboy aesthetic popularized by Beyoncè, Lopez's look offers a down-to-earth take on the trend. It centers function-first fabrics, like denim, canvas, wool, and suede over metallics and over-the-top sparkle.

Though hers is a more authentic representation of what a Colorado ranch hand might wear in the winter cold, Lopez was still able to include her usual dose of luxury. Throughout the week, she styled seasonal picks—like fur-lined parkas and fluffy yeti boots—with high-end accessories, such as Chanel earrings and Princess Diana's favorite $5,500 designer handbag.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on December 27, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado wearing yeti boots and a navy blue parka with a fair isle sweater

Earlier in the week, Lopez wore her favorite parka with fur boots.

Horse girls, take note.

