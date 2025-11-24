Fact: Any well-rounded work uniform relies heavily on Banana Republic basics. Much like its sister brand, Gap, the fashion label is considered one of the best makers of stylish workwear staples—all of which are on sale for Black Friday this year.

Banana Republic's shelves—virtual and otherwise—are stocked with evergreen investment pieces that will last for years. Everything from oversized button-downs and luxe jewelry to trendy fall handbags, boots, and pinstripe trousers. (I personally love their pleated pants and butter-soft leather goods—but that's just me.)

If your own in-office wardrobe is starting to feel a little tired, Banana Republic's current selection is sure to cure that unfortunate affliction. And on Black Friday, it all goes on sale. Starting on Monday, November 24, the brand will be slashing prices by 40 percent. Believe it or not, this includes all regular-priced items, as well as their plush cashmere knits, shoes, and work bags.

The savings will last all week long, before ending—not on Black Friday, but on the following Saturday, November 29. Can't wait? Start stocking your shopping cart early with these incredible finds.

Shop Banana Republic's Black Friday Deals