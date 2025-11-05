Every so often, one item swoops in out of nowhere and becomes inescapable. Last year, it was the humble barn jacket. In 2025, Cos’s knitwear is taking on the mantle of the must-have of season. Don’t take my word for it: The Q3 edition of the Lyst Index just dropped, and the retailer's Chunky Cashmere Sweater was named one of the top 10 hottest products of the moment.

Every quarter, Lyst digs into the data of 160 million shoppers to generate a ranking of the hottest fashion brands and products of that period. Cos sits in third place on the former, coming in behind Saint Laurent and Miu Miu. (It rose up four spots compared to the last Lyst Index, buoyed by its see-now-buy-now Autumn-Winter 2025 runway show at New York Fashion Week and seeing a 147% increase in searches this quarter.) It made the cut on the latter, too, with its best-selling Chunky Cashmere Sweater also coming in third place on the “Hottest Products” lineup, right behind classic black Havanias flip-flops (which senior editor Halie LeSavage attributed to “The Copenhagen Effect” in our Slack channel this morning) and a pair of soft burgundy Saint Laurent loafers.

It's not the first time Cos' knitwear cracks Lyst's top 10 hottest products: The same cashmere sweater came in #5 on the Q4 2024 ranking. Still, there’s been more chatter around the retailer's knit selection as of late, especially in the Marie Claire offices: Editor in chief Nikki Ogunnaike highlighted Cos in her most recent sweater-focused edition of her shopping newsletter, Self Checkout.

As a self-proclaimed cashmere enthusiast, I've had my eye on several sweaters from Cos. It’s my job to have my finger on the fashionable pulse, and this is one collection I'm (already) obsessed with. Keep scrolling to join our sartorial hive mind. Now you can splurge on a new find knowing it's recommended not just by editors, but also by millions of shoppers across the web.

Shop Cos Cashmere, Below

