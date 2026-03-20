I Curated a Minimalist Wardrobe Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Would Approve Of—All From Nordstrom’s Sale

I, like the rest of the world, can't get enough of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy right now. While I didn't grow up with her in the tabloids, Love Story has led to a newfound appreciation of the '90s icon, especially her minimalist style. Bessette-Kennedy has become my fashion muse over the last few weeks, so much so that I'm shopping like her during the Nordstrom Spring Savings Event.

Bessette-Kennedy is essentially the poster child of '90s minimalism, sticking to wardrobe staples in a neutral color palette. Sure, she dabbled in luxury with pieces from Yohji Yamamoto, Hermès, and, of course, Calvin Klein, but she was a master of high-low styling. From her Levi's jeans and khaki pants to classic loafers and elevated tops, I've decided to go all in on Bessette Kennedy's aesthetic for spring.

Thankfully for my budget, Nordstrom's sale has plenty of minimalist finds for the new season (many of which ring in under $100). Ahead, I've rounded up every on-sale style I think CBK would be a fan of for the ultimate minimalist capsule wardrobe.

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