I Curated a Minimalist Wardrobe Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Would Approve Of—All From Nordstrom’s Sale
Here's how I'm shopping like the '90s style icon for spring.
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I, like the rest of the world, can't get enough of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy right now. While I didn't grow up with her in the tabloids, Love Story has led to a newfound appreciation of the '90s icon, especially her minimalist style. Bessette-Kennedy has become my fashion muse over the last few weeks, so much so that I'm shopping like her during the Nordstrom Spring Savings Event.
Bessette-Kennedy is essentially the poster child of '90s minimalism, sticking to wardrobe staples in a neutral color palette. Sure, she dabbled in luxury with pieces from Yohji Yamamoto, Hermès, and, of course, Calvin Klein, but she was a master of high-low styling. From her Levi's jeans and khaki pants to classic loafers and elevated tops, I've decided to go all in on Bessette Kennedy's aesthetic for spring.
Thankfully for my budget, Nordstrom's sale has plenty of minimalist finds for the new season (many of which ring in under $100). Ahead, I've rounded up every on-sale style I think CBK would be a fan of for the ultimate minimalist capsule wardrobe.Article continues below
Linen pants season is nearly here, and this is a top-rated pair.
Cool girls will be wearing satin pants with their basics this spring.
These feel a lot less stuffy than your average pair of trousers.
I'd pair this lightweight sweater with the cropped pants above and loafers for an easy CBK-inspired work outfit.
Something tells me Bessette-Kennedy would be into culottes.
CBK wasn't big on accessories, but she did love a hair scarf.
Loafers are just as big with It girls now as they were in the '90s.
Consider these jeans the 2026 take on CBK's favorite khaki pants.
There's so many ways you could style this classic button-down.
I instantly thought of CBK when I saw this spring-ready jacket.
Bessette-Kennedy didn't often wear polka dots, but I bet she was a fan.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.