I'm Over Boring Winter Outfits—6 Fresh-Feeling Options I Built Using Nordstrom's Can't-Miss Sale

We're still a ways away from the end of winter, and it shows in my everyday outfits. I've been wearing the uniform of a sweater, jeans, and boots for what feels like the entire season, so you can say I'm a bit bored with cold-weather fashion. Thankfully, Nordstrom's End of Season sale has arrived to save me from my winter style slump.

Using thousands of deals that run through February 16, I put together six winter outfits that feel fresh and exciting. There are different ways to style your wardrobe staples like sweaters and jeans, color trends that minimalists (like me!) can get behind, plus a comfy athleisure look you'll want to step out in.

If winter has got you down, these on-sale outfits will put a pep in your step. Keep scrolling to shop It girl-approved winter looks that are easy to copy. Each one rings in under $300, so you know you're getting a whole lot of bang for your buck.

Elevated Staples

Sometimes, simpler outfits are better. I swear by elevated staples like cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, and straight-leg jeans for effortless dressing. Not only do they pair well with everything else in my wardrobe, but I can easily style them together for a rich-looking outfit.

Clashing Prints

As a minimalist, mixing prints sounds downright scary, but as this Fashion Week attendee proves, it's not as difficult to pull off as it may seem. A pared-back base of a crewneck sweater and jeans keeps things simple and polished. I recommend opting for prints with similar color stories for a more understated look.

Unexpected Colors

I'm not someone who typically plays with color combinations, but street style stars are making me change my mind. I've already gone all in on navy blue this winter, but when paired with bright yellow, the color trend feels fresh. I especially love how this color recipe elevates an athlesiure outfit like track pants and sneakers.

Animal Instincts

Leopard-print pants are trending among fashion insiders, and they're surprisingly more wearable than you may think. Let them do all of the heavy lifting in your outfit with a fur-trimmed jacket and staple white T-shirt. The final effect is nothing short of cool.

All Black

Whenever I don't know what to wear, an all-black outfit never fails me. The trick to making the formula feel fresh for 2026 is to play with texture and shape. A slim leather pencil skirt, for example, makes for the ideal pairing to a big chunky sweater.

Ladylike Separates

A sweater, midi skirt, and knee-high boots are the ultimate winter office outfit. Just ask Brooke Ely Danielson, a Style at Large contributing editor, who swears by the outfit formula for every occasion. You can essentially mix and match separates to your heart's content, but I particularly love a pleated skirt for extra polish when heading into the office.