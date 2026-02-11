I'm Over Boring Winter Outfits—6 Fresh-Feeling Options I Built Using Nordstrom's Can't-Miss Sale
Because you can do more than sweaters and jeans.
We're still a ways away from the end of winter, and it shows in my everyday outfits. I've been wearing the uniform of a sweater, jeans, and boots for what feels like the entire season, so you can say I'm a bit bored with cold-weather fashion. Thankfully, Nordstrom's End of Season sale has arrived to save me from my winter style slump.
Using thousands of deals that run through February 16, I put together six winter outfits that feel fresh and exciting. There are different ways to style your wardrobe staples like sweaters and jeans, color trends that minimalists (like me!) can get behind, plus a comfy athleisure look you'll want to step out in.
If winter has got you down, these on-sale outfits will put a pep in your step. Keep scrolling to shop It girl-approved winter looks that are easy to copy. Each one rings in under $300, so you know you're getting a whole lot of bang for your buck.
Elevated Staples
Sometimes, simpler outfits are better. I swear by elevated staples like cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, and straight-leg jeans for effortless dressing. Not only do they pair well with everything else in my wardrobe, but I can easily style them together for a rich-looking outfit.
Clashing Prints
As a minimalist, mixing prints sounds downright scary, but as this Fashion Week attendee proves, it's not as difficult to pull off as it may seem. A pared-back base of a crewneck sweater and jeans keeps things simple and polished. I recommend opting for prints with similar color stories for a more understated look.
Unexpected Colors
I'm not someone who typically plays with color combinations, but street style stars are making me change my mind. I've already gone all in on navy blue this winter, but when paired with bright yellow, the color trend feels fresh. I especially love how this color recipe elevates an athlesiure outfit like track pants and sneakers.
Animal Instincts
Leopard-print pants are trending among fashion insiders, and they're surprisingly more wearable than you may think. Let them do all of the heavy lifting in your outfit with a fur-trimmed jacket and staple white T-shirt. The final effect is nothing short of cool.
All Black
Whenever I don't know what to wear, an all-black outfit never fails me. The trick to making the formula feel fresh for 2026 is to play with texture and shape. A slim leather pencil skirt, for example, makes for the ideal pairing to a big chunky sweater.
Ladylike Separates
A sweater, midi skirt, and knee-high boots are the ultimate winter office outfit. Just ask Brooke Ely Danielson, a Style at Large contributing editor, who swears by the outfit formula for every occasion. You can essentially mix and match separates to your heart's content, but I particularly love a pleated skirt for extra polish when heading into the office.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.