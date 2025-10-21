After filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 scenes abroad, Anne Hathaway returned to New York in the most Runway magazine way possible: on the red carpet. On October 20, she was honored at the 2025 Golden Heart Awards, hosted by the God's Love We Deliver charity. Hathaway arrived early wearing Michael Kors's take on the skirt-over-pants trend.

The God's Love We Deliver ceremony wasn't your average award season soirée. For one, it took place inside Manhattan's Cathedral of St. John the Divine. The dress code also had a single rule: Wear Michael Kors, one of the evening's leading sponsors.

Hathaway did just that with help from stylist Kate Young. She sourced a few pieces from the label's Spring 2026 collection, beginning with an oversize, $990cashmere T-shirt. Next, Hathaway styled a loose midi skirt over her straight-leg pants, as modeled in the Spring 2026 show's opening look. A knotted black leather belt plucked from the Fall 2025 collection continued the neutral color story.

Anne Hathaway arrives on the 2025 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway's Bulgari jewelry gave her minimalist set some late-night shine, beginning with her $44,400 Tubogas Watch. Its 18-karat gold casing, black lacquered face, and spiral band make it her most expensive timepiece yet. 12 brilliant-cut diamonds take the place of traditional hour markers. Plus, tri-color metal ensures it's her most versatile, too.

The Oscar winner coupled the five-figure find with a choker from the same Tubogas collection. Bulgari offers the model with diamond pavé studs, but Hathaway went with the classic, $18,600 rendition. Her $8,100 Tubogas Earrings mirrored the collection's serrated motif, except with 0.25 carats of diamonds. A $4,950 yellow gold ring—also from the Tubogas line—was her final piece of Bulgari bling.

Anne walked the red carpet with Bulgari jewelry on full display. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway is new to the Golden Heart Awards' guest list, though the ceremony has been around since 2006. In recent years, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Erivo, Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion and Gwyneth Paltrow have all been celebrated for outstanding philanthropy and activism. Now, it's one of New York's buzziest nights of the year.

Since Michael Kors joined as a co-chair in 2013, it's become tradition for celebrities to source his latest lines. Last year, Parker posed for photographers in Look 60 from the Spring 2025 collection. (She received the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy.) The tea-length little black dress matched a cropped cardigan from Parker's personal archive.

She was joined by her former Sex and the City co-star, Kristin Davis, in a complementary Michael Kors LBD. Hers channeled Charlotte York's style to a T—specifically, her affinity for satin finishes.

Former Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis were all smiles at the 2024 Golden Heart Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway's Michael Kors select for the 2025 red carpet is a throwback to one of her earliest projects. In 2004, she attended the Ella Enchanted premiere in light-wash jeans, underneath a pink mini dress. The duo looked so retro alongside the Balenciaga City bag.

All these years later, Hathaway is joining Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner on the skirt-over-pants trend bandwagon. Time has made the look more minimal, with matching neutral layers instead of high-contrast denim. The points it scores on the red carpet are higher than ever.