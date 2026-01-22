During a recent closet clean-out, I caught last summer's capri pants trend lurking at the bottom of my shorts pile. Just as I prepped to retire them until July, Bella Hadid stopped me in my tracks. The supermodel just winterized previously unseasonal capris for January with ease—and fresh-off-the-runway Prada.

Hadid spent January 22 filming a top-secret project in New York City, but the schedule didn't stop her from blessing the street style scene with her presence. The supermodel proved the "coat is the outfit" theory correct with a pale pink trench, courtesy of Prada Spring 2026. (You may recognize its single-breasted buttons from Sabrina Carpenter's closet; she wore the cropped version last November.) Even so, the separates underneath served even more outfit inspiration. Hadid traded the runway model's hot pant-bodysuit hybrid for a black high-neck top and white button-down.

Then came the major styling plot twist. Prada's Spring 2026 show offered no shortage of sheer slip skirts, oversize overalls, and micro-mini shorts, but Hadid went with skintight capris instead. Her black, calf-hugging pants resembled the Tank Air pair she sold out in July 2024, alongside her beloved Coach Brooklyn Bag. They looked made to be worn with her equally-Parisian black ballet flats.

Bella Hadid transformed last summer's capris trend into a winter-friendly pant worth trying. (Image credit: Backgrid)

See her coat on the Prada Spring 2026 runway—except with hot pants, not capris. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Hadid upped her outfit's French-girl feel with a satin pastel-colored scarf, tied atop her "supermodel blonde hair." It's an Old Hollywood-inspired, messy hair hack endorsed by Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Sydney Sweeney (to name a few). To finish, statement sunglasses from Celine replaced her tried-and-true oval-shaped pairs.

Hadid initially tested the capri pants trend in July 2024, a full year before they dominated Spring 2025 runways. She channeled pirate-core in familiar black bottoms, a cropped off-the-shoulder blouse, and Sandy Liang mules. (Perhaps she became the New York designer's muse; capris complemented two separate Spring 2025 runway looks.)

In July 2024, Hadid styled a strikingly similar pair with a pirate-y blouse and Sandy Liang heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By April 2025, fellow fashion girls began following Hadid's lead. So, it was only right she delivered a fresh dose of fashion inspiration. She attended her sister, Gigi's, birthday party in almost identical $108 capris from Nuovo, coupled with the matching backless top. Pointy Versace Fall 2016 pumps continued the black color story, before a beaded Fendi Baguette turned it ruby red.

The next year, they returned to her rotation with a slight sheen finish. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, in Oct. 2025, Hadid gave her trusty black capris the day off, in favor of a dark denim Miaou pair. Her revival comes at the perfect time: Hermès, Elisabetta Franchi, Tibi, Ralph Lauren, and Balenciaga presented elongated shorts in Spring 2026 collections.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unlike Hadid, however, I don't have access to unreleased designer collections (yet). So, join me in shopping the curated, capri-centric edit below. Don't worry: With enough layers on top, we can all pull off capri pants through January and beyond.

Shop the Winter Capri Pant Revival