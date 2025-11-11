Trust Me—These Rich-Looking Finds From Zara and H&M's Winter Collection Won't Be In Stock for Long
Shop 'em now.
Confession: I'm already feeling the Black Friday pressure. As a shopping editor, it's my job to know where to stock up on the biggest winter fashion trends and who has the best discounts. I know I should wait for the deals to officially roll out, but there are two retailers I simply couldn't resist shopping early.
Zara and H&M both just dropped their respective winter collections, and I'm so obsessed—like, fill-a-cart-up-immediately obsessed. They're full of everything you need to fill out your winter wardrobe, from must-have coats to a pair of zip-front black lug-sole ankle boots I can see myself trudging through the incoming slushy weather in. There are also plenty of capsule wardrobe builders, including an update on H&M's viral Fine-Knit offerings and corduroy pants worth ditching your denim for.
All of this (and more!) lies just a few scrolls ahead. Get shopping, because these rich-looking finds will sell out.
These corduroys are an excellent reason to break the "don't wear white after Labor Day" rule.
This delicately-printed shirt could work for a holiday party or for the office.
I have a few black-tie weddings coming up, so this elegant under-$100 dress is in my cart.
Pencil skirts are the surprising trend I'm getting behind, and this leather one is very tempting.
Faux-fur jackets like this one are an example of longtime fashion's obsession with the '70s and '80s.
Duffle coats are the New England-preppy staple fashion girls are rallying behind.
Fitted blazers are winter's version of the short-waist cardigan trend.
Chocolate brown continues to trend, and thank goodness!
Hate wearing stilettos? Try these sparkly boots for the holiday party circuit instead.
When Senior Fashion News Editor Halie LeSavage told me she loved styling striped knits, I added this one to my cart immediately.
Pair this wrapped blazer with the matching trousers for an easy cool-girl look.
