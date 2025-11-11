Confession: I'm already feeling the Black Friday pressure. As a shopping editor, it's my job to know where to stock up on the biggest winter fashion trends and who has the best discounts. I know I should wait for the deals to officially roll out, but there are two retailers I simply couldn't resist shopping early.

Zara and H&M both just dropped their respective winter collections, and I'm so obsessed—like, fill-a-cart-up-immediately obsessed. They're full of everything you need to fill out your winter wardrobe, from must-have coats to a pair of zip-front black lug-sole ankle boots I can see myself trudging through the incoming slushy weather in. There are also plenty of capsule wardrobe builders, including an update on H&M's viral Fine-Knit offerings and corduroy pants worth ditching your denim for.

All of this (and more!) lies just a few scrolls ahead. Get shopping, because these rich-looking finds will sell out.

H&M Knit Turtleneck Top $29.99 at H&M Knit tops are perfect for layering.