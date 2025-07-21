I’m Already Prepping for Fall Weather—24 Transitional Zara Finds That Caught My Eye

Call me crazy (or simply over-prepared), but I'm already thinking about fall fashion. Although it's still July and 80 degrees outside here in New York, I can't help but be excited about embracing up-and-coming fall trends. We still have ways to go before the season officially arrives, but until then, I'm prepping my closet with transitional finds I found at Zara.

Out of all of my favorite retailers, Zara is one I can always count on to be ahead of the curve—among the brand's summer offerings, you can spot plenty of fall-forward finds like trendy denim, lightweight sweaters, and dresses. What's more, Zara's basics will seamlessly take you through season to season, I promise.

To get a jump on the new season, I'm updating my capsule wardrobe with fresh basics and fall trends, such as purple, lacy pieces, and sheer finds—all of which I found at Zara for $150 or under. If you're also preparing for fall, consult this list for affordable yet stylish transitional pieces.

