I’m Already Prepping for Fall Weather—24 Transitional Zara Finds That Caught My Eye

Sweaters, denim, and basics to wear now and next season.

Fashion week attendee wearing sunglasses, white shirt, long coat, and brown chanel crossbody bag
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Call me crazy (or simply over-prepared), but I'm already thinking about fall fashion. Although it's still July and 80 degrees outside here in New York, I can't help but be excited about embracing up-and-coming fall trends. We still have ways to go before the season officially arrives, but until then, I'm prepping my closet with transitional finds I found at Zara.

Out of all of my favorite retailers, Zara is one I can always count on to be ahead of the curve—among the brand's summer offerings, you can spot plenty of fall-forward finds like trendy denim, lightweight sweaters, and dresses. What's more, Zara's basics will seamlessly take you through season to season, I promise.

To get a jump on the new season, I'm updating my capsule wardrobe with fresh basics and fall trends, such as purple, lacy pieces, and sheer finds—all of which I found at Zara for $150 or under. If you're also preparing for fall, consult this list for affordable yet stylish transitional pieces.

Draped Textured Top
ZARA
Draped Textured Top

I'm obsessed with butter yellow, but this top also comes in two other fall-friendly colors.

ZARA, Pleated Midi Skirt
ZARA
Pleated Midi Skirt

All of my favorite It girls are obsessed with white skirt outfits, so I'm on board, too.

ZARA, Short Sleeve Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Short Sleeve Knit Cardigan

This short sleeve sweater is light enough to wear now.

Flowy Cargo Pants
ZARA
Flowy Cargo Pants

Prepare for purple to take over this fall with these versatile cargo pants.

ZARA, Smooth Knit Vest Top
ZARA
Smooth Knit Vest Top

A trendy vest never fails to look polished.

Zw Collection Flowy Pleated Pants
ZARA
Zw Collection Flowy Pleated Pants

Wear these elegant trousers with T-shirts and tank tops now, then sweaters come fall.

Zw Collection Poplin Shirtdress
ZARA
Zw Collection Poplin Shirtdress

You can easily wear this dress now and well into the fall.

Striped Knit Top
ZARA
Striped Knit Top

You'll wear this elevated knit tee time and time again.

Z1975 Denim Midi Dress
ZARA
Z1975 Denim Midi Dress

A denim dress like this bridges the gap from summer to fall.

Cotton Modal T-Shirt
ZARA
Cotton Modal T-Shirt

An elevated neckline top like this instantly upgrades your outfit.

Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Scarf Jeans
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Scarf Jeans

The scarf belt styling trend is the summer trend I don't see dying down anytime soon.

Combination Knit Dress
ZARA
Combination Knit Dress

I'd pair this dress with knee-high boots for a boho-inspired look.

Fine Knit Sweater
ZARA
Fine Knit Sweater

I'm calling it now—zebra print is one summer trend that will carry over into fall.

Wide Sleeve Knit Sweater
ZARA
Wide Sleeve Knit Sweater

Wear chocolate brown if you want to look rich.

Trf High Waist Wide Leg Full Length Jeans
ZARA
Trf High Waist Wide Leg Full Length Jeans

Classic wide-leg jeans are an every-season staple.

Pocketed Z1975 Denim Jacket
ZARA
Pocketed Z1975 Denim Jacket

A denim jacket like this is the perfect transitional layer for chillier days.

Asymmetrical Combination Knit Top
ZARA
Asymmetrical Combination Knit Top

Romantic, lacy items are a fall trend you can start wearing now.

Striped Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Striped Knit Cardigan

Stripes will never go out of style.

Pants With a High Waist
ZARA
Pants With a High Waist

You can wear these elegant trousers in every season.

ZARA, Basic Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Basic Poplin Shirt

You can never have too many versatile button-down shirts in your closet.

100% Linen Bomber Jacket Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Bomber Jacket Zw Collection

This cool linen jacket can be worn with nearly everything in your closet.

Zw Collection Pleated Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Pleated Midi Dress

Simply switch out your shoes to make this little black dress work in every season.

Flowy Semi-Sheer Top
ZARA
Flowy Semi-Sheer Top

Imagine how cool this trendy top will look over a pair of baggy jeans.

Rustic Cotton T-Shirt
ZARA
Rustic Cotton T-Shirt

A lightweight summer sweater like this will be easy to layer with come fall.

