I’m Already Prepping for Fall Weather—24 Transitional Zara Finds That Caught My Eye
Sweaters, denim, and basics to wear now and next season.
Call me crazy (or simply over-prepared), but I'm already thinking about fall fashion. Although it's still July and 80 degrees outside here in New York, I can't help but be excited about embracing up-and-coming fall trends. We still have ways to go before the season officially arrives, but until then, I'm prepping my closet with transitional finds I found at Zara.
Out of all of my favorite retailers, Zara is one I can always count on to be ahead of the curve—among the brand's summer offerings, you can spot plenty of fall-forward finds like trendy denim, lightweight sweaters, and dresses. What's more, Zara's basics will seamlessly take you through season to season, I promise.
To get a jump on the new season, I'm updating my capsule wardrobe with fresh basics and fall trends, such as purple, lacy pieces, and sheer finds—all of which I found at Zara for $150 or under. If you're also preparing for fall, consult this list for affordable yet stylish transitional pieces.
I'm obsessed with butter yellow, but this top also comes in two other fall-friendly colors.
All of my favorite It girls are obsessed with white skirt outfits, so I'm on board, too.
The scarf belt styling trend is the summer trend I don't see dying down anytime soon.
I'm calling it now—zebra print is one summer trend that will carry over into fall.
A denim jacket like this is the perfect transitional layer for chillier days.
Simply switch out your shoes to make this little black dress work in every season.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.