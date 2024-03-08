You'd think Zendaya would take some much-needed downtime from the red carpet after the Dune: Part Two press circuit concluded last week. Instead, the actress is making a marathon of back-to-back appearances this week alone. After popping by the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards yesterday afternoon, she attended another event right after—W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, Zendaya was spotted at the Beverly Hills hotspot, Mr. Chow. She swapped out of her Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble from earlier that day with a look on the opposite side of the formalwear spectrum. This time, she dressed in a silver pleated halter gown, adorned with an ultra-deep plunge at the neckline—sans bra, of course—and a leather black belt looped at the waist. Credits for her gown haven't been revealed quite yet.

Zendaya wore a plunging silver gown at the W Magazine x Louis Vuitton Academy Awards Dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the finishing touch, the 27-year-old chose silver Bulgari accessories, including diamond-studded mini hoops and a sleek bangle. She wore her hair in a long bob with soft waves and completed her glam with bronzed makeup.

Her floor-length gown came adorned with a deep neckline, a leather belt, and all-over pleats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's late-night dinner follows two other appearances made in less than 24 hours, starting with the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Wednesday night. There, the Euphoria star channeled a 1920s flapper in a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown with the help of none other than her go-to stylist, Law Roach. The impressive pull not only included all-over fringe embellishments, but it was also adorned with a deep-cut V-shaped neckline—though nothing close to the exposing cut she just now wore at the pre-Oscars dinner.

Zendaya attends the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Los Angeles, California, in a flapper chic Cavalli gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The following day, on Thursday afternoon, Zendaya then made a pitstop at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. She stunned once again with her look on the red carpet, wearing head-to-toe Jean Paul Gaultier couture from the house's Spring/Summer 2020 collection, one of the designer's final looks ahead of his retirement.

Her outfit included a strapless lace corset top tucked into wide-leg couture jeans and cinched with a stringy silver belt. Silver Bulgari jewelry and optic white pumps tied the look together.

Zendaya attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday in a couture corset top and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's red carpet appearances this week mark an ongoing and one-of-a-kind fashion streak for the Hollywood darling.

Before attending Wednesday's Green Carpet Fashion Awards, she spent much of the Dune press tour in a string of vintage outfits that fit the sci-fi nature of the film. Her top looks from the weeks-long circuit ranged from Mugler's famed cyborg suit to Givenchy's futuristic couture suit from a Fall/Winter 1999 collection.

With the Oscars finally arriving this Sunday, expect to see the Challengers actress top her own record for the best look yet.