You'd think Zendaya would take some much-needed downtime from the red carpet after the Dune: Part Two press circuit concluded last week. Instead, the actress is making a marathon of back-to-back appearances this week alone. After popping by the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards yesterday afternoon, she attended another event right after—W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner in Los Angeles.
Ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, Zendaya was spotted at the Beverly Hills hotspot, Mr. Chow. She swapped out of her Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble from earlier that day with a look on the opposite side of the formalwear spectrum. This time, she dressed in a silver pleated halter gown, adorned with an ultra-deep plunge at the neckline—sans bra, of course—and a leather black belt looped at the waist. Credits for her gown haven't been revealed quite yet.
For the finishing touch, the 27-year-old chose silver Bulgari accessories, including diamond-studded mini hoops and a sleek bangle. She wore her hair in a long bob with soft waves and completed her glam with bronzed makeup.
Zendaya's late-night dinner follows two other appearances made in less than 24 hours, starting with the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Wednesday night. There, the Euphoria star channeled a 1920s flapper in a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown with the help of none other than her go-to stylist, Law Roach. The impressive pull not only included all-over fringe embellishments, but it was also adorned with a deep-cut V-shaped neckline—though nothing close to the exposing cut she just now wore at the pre-Oscars dinner.
The following day, on Thursday afternoon, Zendaya then made a pitstop at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. She stunned once again with her look on the red carpet, wearing head-to-toe Jean Paul Gaultier couture from the house's Spring/Summer 2020 collection, one of the designer's final looks ahead of his retirement.
Her outfit included a strapless lace corset top tucked into wide-leg couture jeans and cinched with a stringy silver belt. Silver Bulgari jewelry and optic white pumps tied the look together.
Zendaya's red carpet appearances this week mark an ongoing and one-of-a-kind fashion streak for the Hollywood darling.
Before attending Wednesday's Green Carpet Fashion Awards, she spent much of the Dune press tour in a string of vintage outfits that fit the sci-fi nature of the film. Her top looks from the weeks-long circuit ranged from Mugler's famed cyborg suit to Givenchy's futuristic couture suit from a Fall/Winter 1999 collection.
With the Oscars finally arriving this Sunday, expect to see the Challengers actress top her own record for the best look yet.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Jennifer Lopez Takes Platform Uggs and a Rare Birkin Bag to the Gym
She'll carry what she wants, when she wants.
By India Roby
-
30 Spring Nordstrom Items My Closet and Beauty Cabinet Will Thank Me For
Sponsor Content Created with Nordstrom
By Natalie Gray Herder
-
9 Shows to Watch When You're in 'Traitors' Withdrawal
For your daily dose of backstabbing.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Zendaya Flexes Her Archival Fashion Connections in a Lace Corset Top and Couture Denim
She didn't even wait a full day before revealing her next major look.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Zendaya Retires the Sci-Fi 'Dune' Look for Old Hollywood Glamour at the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards
All while flexing her impressive archival fashion expertise.
By India Roby
-
Zendaya Wore Roksanda's Low-Cut Suit Before It Went Down the Runway
One of her two looks came from a soon-to-debut collection.
By Melony Forcier
-
Zendaya Wore Two Revealing Sci-Fi Couture Looks in One Day
Including a style fresh off the Alaïa runway.
By Melony Forcier
-
Zendaya and Florence Pugh Conquered Modernistic Neutrals During Their 'Dune: Part 2' Press Tour
"Exciting neutrals" isn't an oxymoron here.
By Melony Forcier
-
Zendaya Launched Her 'Dune: Part 2' Press Tour in a Futuristic Knotted Look
Law Roach extended his return from retirement to style the look.
By Aaron Royce
-
In a Luscious Leather Set, Zendaya Epitomizes Biker-Chick Chic
Wake up—it's time for press-tour Zendaya!
By India Roby
-
Zendaya's Fendi Cutout Gown Featured—Drumroll, Please—Thumb Holes
The 'Dune' star channeled Old Hollywood glamour with a sci-fi twist.
By Melony Forcier