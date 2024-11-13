Zendaya Admits She "For Sure" Feels Red Carpet Outfit Anxiety
She's opening up about the "crazy, sometimes ridiculous" looks she wears in a new interview.
When Zendaya walks on to a red carpet in a Cher-inspired naked dress, or a Mugler cyborg suit crafted from actual metal, the last emotion she seems to telegraph is anxiety. But looks are deceiving: Even the undisputed fashion icon of the twenty-first century has her hesitations from time to time.
In a new interview for Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue, Zendaya opened up about how she's really feeling when she and Law Roach reveal their latest red carpet experiments to the world. Asked whether she ever feels anxiety about her outfits, Z replied, "Sometimes, for sure."
Who can blame her? Zendaya is often the first to wear extremely rare archival pieces after several decades in storage (see: her cyborg couture Givenchy suit for the Dune: Part Two press run). Or, she's the first to try a completely custom creation from one of fashion's most famed designers—which was the case with the Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne, and Loewe gowns she wore on the Challengers tour.
Risks are a key ingredient in the Zendaya red carpet outfit formula, whether she's playing up proportions or trying a daring cut-out silhouette. Still, the actor told Vanity Fair that these looks are ultimately more like "armor" than a source of anxiety.
"I also think that fashion, in many ways, is a tool for me. I consider myself a shyer person, which I guess you wouldn’t quite realize from the crazy, sometimes ridiculous things that I wear," she said. Z added that she and Law Roach will invent characters with full-on backstories for each outfit—allowing her to treat the red carpet outfit like an acting opportunity.
"I just embody this girl—whoever this woman is tonight," Zendaya explained. "It makes the whole process easier because it’s not yourself; it’s a version of yourself. It feels less like 'What am I doing?,' and more, 'This is really cool and fun.'"
Before she appeared on the Vanity Fair cover in fresh-off-the-runway Alaïa, Z had been spotted around Boston in much more low-key outfits. Filming with Robert Pattinson, she's worn cozy sweaters and deliciously oversize winter coats; the fashion equivalent of a hug. Outfit anxiety? When she's off the red carpet, there's no way she's anything but comfortable.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Tom Brady Admits He's "Screwed Up A Lot as a Parent" Amid Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy
But he does his best.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
They Got Everything They Wanted Professionally By 30. Then What?
Reaching an all-time career high at a young age comes with a lot to celebrate—and a lot of pressure, too.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Age Issue
A celebration of the ways we evolve—and how much more there is to come.
By The Editors Published
-
How Trump's Tariffs Will Affect Your Closet, Explained
The time to spend is now—here's why.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nothing Comes Between Angelina Jolie and Her Best Designer Trench Coats
On her latest press tour, the star is courting Oscar buzz in the ultimate fall jacket.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Profess Their Love With Matching Cherry Red Outfits
The pair have officially started dressing alike.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Coordinate in Cozy Sweaters on the Set of Their New Movie
I'm obsessed.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emma Chamberlain Fronts Stylist Jared Ellner's First Campaign Nude, With Nothing But It-Bags
Her longtime stylist's first designs are so good, they're all she's wearing.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Is the CEO of Fall Layering in a Boxy Blazer and Exaggerated Wide-Leg Jeans
She went business-y in an oversize blazer.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Marissa Bode's 'Wicked' Premiere Looks Are Her Personal Introduction to the Red Carpet
Her first red carpet tour is a deeply personal one.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Exudes CEO Energy in a Chiefs Game-Day Versace Skirt Suit
She's all business in a plaid Versace skirt suit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated