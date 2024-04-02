Zoë Kravitz is beloved for her edgy sense of style. Slick Matrix-like trench coats, unconventional footwear, extra-oversize tote bags, and heaps of sheer Saint Laurent are her idea of wardrobe staples. Still, actress recently proved that she can err on the simple side and provide thoughtful spring layering tricks while she's at it.

On Tuesday, April 2, Kravitz attended an SNL-hosted dinner in New York City wearing a black wrap coat exuding quiet luxury energy. She cinched her coat at the waist to balance out the slightly oversized silhouette of the shoulders.

Then came the winter-to-spring layering trick: Kravitz pulled the collar of the white button-down worn beneath her coat up and over the outer layer. With an otherwise all-black outfit, the collar's pop brought an intriguing sense of contrast to her outfit. Below the hemline of her coat, a pair of black jeans subtly made an appearance.

Zoë Kravitz embraced a tonal look with a black wrap coat, black jeans, square-toe boots, and accessories to match. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As for accessories, Kravitz grounded her look in square-toe, patent leather boots. The silhouette showed her affinity for runway styles, even when she's dabbling in wardrobe basics: During the Fall 2024 Fashion Week circuit, designers from Prada and Sandy Liang showcased square-toe updates to clunky boots, dainty ballet flats, and more.

To complete her look, Kravitz carried a cream-colored version of The Row's Everyday hobo bag and wore dangling statement earrings.

While most of Kravitz's outfits land on an avant-minimalist moodboard, this look was notably more pared-back than ones she's worn recently. For example? A few weeks ago, Kravitz attended a Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony honoring her father, Lenny Kravitz. She wore a sultry blue cut-out Saint Laurent swimsuit paired with a Saint Laurent pencil skirt—the It Girl take on bringing swimwear into an everyday outfit like a bodysuit.

A few weeks ago, Kravitz attended a Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony wearing a strapless swimsuit and pencil skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as A-list outfits go, Kravitz's shirt-and-coat layering trick is the most immediately wearable. Ahead, you’ll find a stylish mix of wrap coats and button-downs that you can similarly incorporate into your transitional wardrobe with ease.

