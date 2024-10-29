Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson Take a Hot Girl Walk to Debut Their Friendship Style
The actors sipped iced tea and chatted in matching black-and-blue ensembles.
Famously, Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson have both dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Now it seems the two have even more in common than I previously thought.
On Monday, Oct. 28, the actors debuted their color-coordinating friendship style for a stroll in Los Angeles. Lawrence, who recently announced she’s pregnant with her second child, dressed comfortably in a blue hoodie, white crewneck T-shirt, and black parachute pants. She accessorized the laid-back look with a camouflage Harris-Walz hat, black Puma Speedcat sneakers, black sunglasses, and a black shoulder bag from Phoebe Philo, plus a circular red pendant cord necklace designed by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. With the likes of Lawrence, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter leading the way, the dreams of the '90s are definitely alive in the cord necklace trend's revival.
Johnson, on the other hand, opted for baggy light wash jeans, a black V-neck sweater layered over a white tee, and a black coat—before topping things off with aviator sunglasses, black Saint Laurent loafers, and a black shoulder bag. Both appeared to be carrying iced teas as they walked and talked. The fact that Lawrence recently got a fresh set of wispy pregnancy bangs only heightened her physical similarity to Johnson, who’s been sporting long brunette bangs for most of her career.
That said, it’s easy to see what might draw these two together beyond their haircuts and relationship histories. Both actors landed their breakthrough roles in best-selling book series-to-blockbuster movie adaptations around the same time. Lawrence starred in the first Hunger Games film in 2012 and Johnson appeared in Fifty Shades of Gray not long after, in 2015. Evidently, their personal styles are very compatible as well. Although Lawrence tends to dress herself more eclectically, both women love quiet luxury brands like The Row, La Ligne, and Khaite. Besties who get dressed together, stay together, I suppose!
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
