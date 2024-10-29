Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson Take a Hot Girl Walk to Debut Their Friendship Style

The actors sipped iced tea and chatted in matching black-and-blue ensembles.

Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson wearing coordinating outfits
Famously, Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson have both dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Now it seems the two have even more in common than I previously thought.

On Monday, Oct. 28, the actors debuted their color-coordinating friendship style for a stroll in Los Angeles. Lawrence, who recently announced she’s pregnant with her second child, dressed comfortably in a blue hoodie, white crewneck T-shirt, and black parachute pants. She accessorized the laid-back look with a camouflage Harris-Walz hat, black Puma Speedcat sneakers, black sunglasses, and a black shoulder bag from Phoebe Philo, plus a circular red pendant cord necklace designed by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. With the likes of Lawrence, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter leading the way, the dreams of the '90s are definitely alive in the cord necklace trend's revival.

A photo of Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson wearing coordinating black and blue outfits on a walk in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson show off their friendship style in coordinating black and blue outfits on a hot girl walk in Los Angeles.

Phoebe Philo Gig Bag
Phoebe Philo Gig Bag

Phoebe Philo SCORE SUNGLASSES in black acetate
Phoebe Philo Score Sunglasses

Elsa Peretti Sevillana Necklace
Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Sevillana Necklace

Speedcat Og Women's Sneakers
Puma Speedcat OG Women's Sneakers

Johnson, on the other hand, opted for baggy light wash jeans, a black V-neck sweater layered over a white tee, and a black coat—before topping things off with aviator sunglasses, black Saint Laurent loafers, and a black shoulder bag. Both appeared to be carrying iced teas as they walked and talked. The fact that Lawrence recently got a fresh set of wispy pregnancy bangs only heightened her physical similarity to Johnson, who’s been sporting long brunette bangs for most of her career.

Saint Laurent Le Loafers Penny Slippers In Glazed Leather
Saint Laurent Le Loafers Penny Slippers In Glazed Leather

That said, it’s easy to see what might draw these two together beyond their haircuts and relationship histories. Both actors landed their breakthrough roles in best-selling book series-to-blockbuster movie adaptations around the same time. Lawrence starred in the first Hunger Games film in 2012 and Johnson appeared in Fifty Shades of Gray not long after, in 2015. Evidently, their personal styles are very compatible as well. Although Lawrence tends to dress herself more eclectically, both women love quiet luxury brands like The Row, La Ligne, and Khaite. Besties who get dressed together, stay together, I suppose!

