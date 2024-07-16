Zoë Kravitz Dresses Down the Summer Paisley Trend With $650 Flip Flops by The Row

She's not the first celebrity to reach for this designer's ultra-luxe take on a summer basic.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum walking in New York City, where Zoë wears a white tank top black bag and jeans, while Channing wears a gray T-shirt and black pants
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Celebrities are tackling summer 2024's horse girl assignment and resulting paisley trend in vastly different ways—not even fashion's most famous siblings, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are following the same rulebook where styling the Western pattern is concerned. July 15's slate of fresh street style brought yet another take, courtesy of Zoë Kravitz and her $650 flip flops by The Row.

Kravitz chose to dabble in the paisley trend on a walk with her fiancée, Channing Tatum, on July 15. She wore a printed shirt in the loosest sense of the word: Kravitz pulled the sleeves only up to her elbows and let the button-up flutter around her back like a shawl. The rest of her outfit was similarly low-key and chicly disheveled, including a white tank top (sans bra), low-slung, wide-leg jeans, and those luxurious flip flops by The Row. Tatum walked by her side in a gray T-shirt, black pants, sneakers, and a Mercedes-Benz baseball cap.

Zoë Kravitz walks with Channing Tatum wearing the paisley trend and $650 flip flops

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

a bandana print shirt from ERL at Farfetch in front of a plain backdrop

Modern Cropped Tank Top
Gap Modern Cropped Tank Top

Paloma Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity Paloma Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Beach Rubber Flip Flops
The Row Beach Rubber Flip Flops

While some outfits with a dose of red paisley can scream rodeo cowgirl (or Coachella weekend), Kravitz looked laid-back and ready for a SoCal farmer's market. It helped that she styled her loose jeans and flip flops with an oversize bag (also likely from The Row) and a chunky gold bangle bracelet.

Emilie Tote Bag in Raffia
The Row Emilie Tote Bag in Raffia

Dome Cuff Bracelet
Mejuri Dome Cuff Bracelet

Zoë Kravitz is the kind of celebrity who dresses to her own beat, but even she isn't immune to the paisley trend's takeover. In the past few weeks, Bella Hadid layered the eyelet lace trend beneath a paisley shirt, then wore the same one on horseback for a barrel race. Beyoncé, kickstarting a vintage hair scarf revival, tied a paisley shawl over her hair for a boat ride in the Hamptons. Then there's Sydney Sweeney, who cheekily posted "chaotic" selfies in a Miu Miu matching set—all in brown paisley print.

Beyonce on a yacht in the hamptons wearing a white sundress and a bandana tied around her hair

Beyoncé, Sydney Sweeney, and Bella Hadid have been wearing the paisley trend in various forms this summer, from vintage hair scarves to button-down shirts and matching sets.

(Image credit: @beyonce)

Kravitz's move of styling her undone shirt with The Row's luxurious sandals also isn't exclusive to her closet. Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner frequently mix up their more casual outfits with footwear from The Row's collections, ranging from mesh flats to leather ballerinas and jelly sandals. Kravitz has also worn these exact flip flops as recently as last week, with a similar oversize shirt and denim outfit.

If her luxury flip flops can't be copied, the overall outfit can. Shop a relaxed take on the paisley trend inspired by Zoë Kravitz below.

Shop Zoë Kravitz's Low-Key Take on the Paisley Trend

Printed Oversize Shirt
Mango Printed Oversize Shirt

a model wears a good american tank top and white jeans in front of a plain backdrop
Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Large Leather Tote
& Other Stories Large Leather Tote

Metallics Flip Flop
Tkees Metallics Flip Flop

