Olandria Carthen and Zoë Kravitz Style the Same Cutout-Heavy Saint Laurent Dress Four Years Apart
She knew it deserved another close-up.
Taking home the unofficial trophy for Best Paris Haute Couture Week Guest was just the start for Olandria Carthen. The Love Island alum is coming for New York Fashion Week, too.
Fashion Month eve brought one-half of Nicolandria—Season 7's ultimate power couple—to an invite-only YSL Beauty event in Manhattan. Carthen started her second NYFW run on the strongest of notes: dressed in a familiar little black dress from Saint Laurent's archives. Styling duo Matthew and Reginald Reisman tracked down a four-year-old shift. It debuted as a long-sleeve mini dress in the original Resort 2022 look book, but the hem of Carthen's sleeveless version grazed the ruby red carpet.
Even so, the skintight style's main event—a perforated empire-length bust—still appeared front and center. Scalloped trim bordered the halter straps and straight-across neckline, before strategically-placed slashes added some edge. A quartet of small under-bust cutouts continued the scallop motif. To finish, Carthen accessorized with two-tone, geometric earrings, also from Saint Laurent's shelves.
Feeling déjà vu? That's because creative director Anthony Vaccarello initially crafted the cutout-heavy LBD for Zoë Kravitz. Four years ago, the Saint Laurent ambassador arrived at the London premiere of The Batman in the same halter number, down to the negative-space neckline.
Contrary to Carthen's pointy black pumps, Kravitz slipped on patent leather mules, also from the French luxury house. Her jewelry, on the other hand, was all on loan from Jessica McCormack. The British creative behind Zendaya's engagement ring frosted Kravitz in her signature button-back styles. The actor's most expensive pick? An emerald, east-west ring listed at $52,000.
Few status symbols prove you've made it in Hollywood like wearing a fellow celebrity's look. Some standout homages include Blake Lively in Britney Spears's circa-2002 Versace dress; Keke Palmer in Jamie Lee Curtis's 1985 Chanel gown; Sabrina Carpenter in Madonna's vintage Bob Mackie gown; and most recently, Sydney Sweeney in Marilyn Monroe's exact 73-year-old Ceil Chapman dress. Those were true archival vintage fashion moments, to be sure. While Carthen in Kravitz's Saint Laurent shift is more modern, it deserves a spot on the stylishly coordinating list just the same.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.