These Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Are Insane

A Kindle is less than $100.

Amazon

Welcome to Amazon Prime Day, a.k.a. Christmas (and Hanukkah!) in July when Amazon Prime members receive access to millions of deals in fashion, tech, beauty, home, and more from July 16 to July 18. If you're not a member, sign up here, then skip scrolling through thousands of pages and shop the best tech deals starting with that Amazon Echo you've been wanting, below.

This post will be updated with more deals during Amazon Prime Day starting at 3 p.m. EST on July 16 through 3 a.m. EST on July 18.

1 Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote
Courtesy

Amazon, $35

SHOP IT

Originally $70. Save 50 percent.

2 Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader
Courtesy

Amazon, $80

SHOP IT

Originally $120. Save 33 percent.

3 Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)
Courtesy

Amazon, $70

SHOP IT

Originally $100. Save 30 percent.

4 Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR
Courtesy

Toshiba, $290

SHOP IT

Originally $400. Save 28 percent.

5 Echo Show
Courtesy

Amazon, $130

SHOP IT

Originally $230. Save 43 percent.

6 Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa
Courtesy

Amazon, $30

SHOP IT

Originally $50. Save 40 percent.

7 Echo Look Hands-Free Camera and Style Assistant
Courtesy

Amazon, $100

SHOP IT

Originally $200. Save 50 percent.

8 Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation)
Courtesy

Amazon, $30

SHOP IT

Originally $50. Save 40 percent.

9 SENSO Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Courtesy

Senso, $28

SHOP IT

Originally $100. Save 72 percent.

