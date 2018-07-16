Welcome to Amazon Prime Day, a.k.a. Christmas (and Hanukkah!) in July when Amazon Prime members receive access to millions of deals in fashion, tech, beauty, home, and more from July 16 to July 18. If you're not a member, sign up here, then skip scrolling through thousands of pages and shop the best tech deals starting with that Amazon Echo you've been wanting, below.

This post will be updated with more deals during Amazon Prime Day starting at 3 p.m. EST on July 16 through 3 a.m. EST on July 18.

