image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Books of 2018 (So Far)
image
2
Voting Is More Important in 2018 Than Ever Before
image
3
These 50 Women Are Changing the World
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
4
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image
5
The Truth About Mica in Makeup

Jonathan Adler Designed an Exclusive Collection for Amazon and I'm Obsessed

It's not super expensive, either.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Jonathan Adler

Amazon has officially dipped into the luxury design space and launched its first exclusive partnership with the inimitable Jonathan Adler. Now House by Jonathan Adler features an affordable range of fun, mid-century and modern furniture, accessories, bedding, wall art, and more—so it's safe to say I will be buying everything. Before the pieces (inevitably) sell out, shop the best items from the collection, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Oslo Mid-Century Dining Chair
Courtesy
Now House by Jonathan Adler Amazon $198.00
SHOP IT
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 Grid Frame
Courtesy
Now House by Jonathan Adler Amazon $48.00
SHOP IT
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 Capsule and Dots Jacquard Pillow
Courtesy
Now House by Jonathan Adler Amazon $40.00
SHOP IT
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 Josef Wood Wall Mirror
Courtesy
Now House by Jonathan Adler Amazon $178.00
SHOP IT
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Small Mod Lines Vase
Courtesy
Now House by Jonathan Adler Amazon $38.00
SHOP IT
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Mint Vally Bar Cart
Courtesy
Now House by Jonathan Adler Amazon $348.00
SHOP IT
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 Eye-Con Bar Cabinet
Courtesy
Now House by Jonathan Adler Amazon $698.00
SHOP IT
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 Chroma Elements Printed Canvas
Courtesy
Now House by Jonathan Adler Amazon $88.00
SHOP IT
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 Loop Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Now House by Jonathan Adler Amazon $298.00
SHOP IT
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 Mod Leopard Collection Area Rug
Courtesy
Now House by Jonathan Adler Amazon $208.00
SHOP IT
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Home
image These New Tech Products Will Change Your Life
image Brooklinen's Popular Sheets Are Back in Stock
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Our Favorites from Anthropologie's Fall Home Line
image Jonathan Adler's First-Ever Flash Sale Is Here
image This Amazing Keurig Is $70 Off for Prime Day
Amazon prime home buys The Best Home Buys for Amazon Prime Day
image
These Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Are Insane
image 13 Oil Diffusers to Make Your Home Smell Amazing
image
Housewarming Gifts That Don't Scream,"Re-Gift Me"
image
39 Affordable Gifts for Mom That Don't Look Cheap