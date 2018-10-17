Amazon has officially dipped into the luxury design space and launched its first exclusive partnership with the inimitable Jonathan Adler. Now House by Jonathan Adler features an affordable range of fun, mid-century and modern furniture, accessories, bedding, wall art, and more—so it's safe to say I will be buying everything. Before the pieces (inevitably) sell out, shop the best items from the collection, below.
1
Oslo Mid-Century Dining Chair
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Amazon
$198.00
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2
Grid Frame
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Amazon
$48.00
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Capsule and Dots Jacquard Pillow
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Amazon
$40.00
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4
Josef Wood Wall Mirror
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Amazon
$178.00
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Small Mod Lines Vase
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Amazon
$38.00
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6
Mint Vally Bar Cart
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Amazon
$348.00
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Eye-Con Bar Cabinet
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Amazon
$698.00
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8
Chroma Elements Printed Canvas
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Amazon
$88.00
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Loop Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Amazon
$298.00
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10
Mod Leopard Collection Area Rug
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Amazon
$208.00
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below