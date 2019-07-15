image
Amazon Prime Day 2019 Is Here—Shop the Best Fashion, Beauty, Tech, and Home Deals

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is here! From now until 3 p.m. EST on July 16, 2019 expect incredible deals on fashion, home, tech, and beauty items—like 32 percent off an entire Kindle set (yes, the newest version!) and a $6 pack of makeup blenders. If you're not a Prime member, sign up here, then shop our favorite deals, ahead.

1 of 28

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones
Bose Amazon
$229.00

2 of 28

PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Foundation
PÜR Amazon
$14.46
SHOP IT

51 percent off 

3 of 28

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Factory Unlocked Smartphone 64GB
Samsung Amazon
$449.99
SHOP IT

36 percent off 

4 of 28

Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Night Cream
Cetaphil Amazon
$19.99
$11.65 (42% off)

5 of 28

Docolor Makeup Brushes
Docolor Amazon
$37.39
SHOP IT

15 percent off 

6 of 28

Alexa Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon Amazon
$49.99
$24.99 (50% off)

7 of 28

Samsonite Omni PC Expandable Hardside Luggage Set
Samsonite Amazon
$129.99
SHOP IT

70 percent off

8 of 28

Adidas Women's Courtset
adidas Amazon
$46.95

9 of 28

Fossil Women's Gen 4 Sport Heart Rate Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil Amazon
$275.00
$199.00 (28% off)

10 of 28

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's Amazon
$49.99
$40.99 (18% off)

11 of 28

Rivet Decorative Throw Pillow
Rivet Amazon
$27.99
SHOP IT

30 percent off 

12 of 28

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive
LaCie Amazon
$79.99
SHOP IT

27 percent off 

13 of 28

AmazonBasics Vintage Retro Bluetooth Speaker
AmazonBasics Amazon
$115.00
$95.68 (17% off)

14 of 28

Gaiam No-Slip Yoga Mat
Gaiam Amazon
$21.98
$16.99 (23% off)

15 of 28

Kindle Essentials Bundle
Amazon Amazon
$94.97
SHOP IT

32 percent off 

16 of 28

Instant Pot
Instant Pot Amazon
$129.95
$69.99 (46% off)

17 of 28

Garmin Forerunner 35
Garmin Amazon
$169.99
$119.97 (29% off)

18 of 28
nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug
nuLOOM Amazon
$169.00
$86.99 (49% off)

19 of 28

Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Amazon
$28.00
$18.90 (32% off)

20 of 28

Nest Security Camera
Nest Amazon
$497.00
$346.97 (30% off)

21 of 28
Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask
amika Amazon
$22.00
SHOP IT

21 percent off 

22 of 28

Apple iPad Pro
Apple Amazon
$1,049.00
SHOP IT

7 percent off 

23 of 28

Spa Day Natural Soy Wax Candle
Sweet Water Decor Amazon
$19.99

24 of 28

Google WiFi System
Google Amazon
$229.00
SHOP IT

12 percent off 

25 of 28

Wunderbrow Kit
Wunder2 Amazon
$20.90
SHOP IT

5 percent off 

26 of 28

Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender (Set of 5)
Zenda Naturals Amazon
$12.99
$5.95 (54% off)

27 of 28

InfinitoPro By Conair Blowdryer
Conair Amazon
$34.99
$24.99 (29% off)

28 of 28

Gentle Rice Enzyme Powder for Sensitive Skin
TATCHA Amazon
$65.00
$46.95 (28% off)


•••

