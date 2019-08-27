If you want to lock in a good night’s sleep, you should definitely invest in some quality sheets. The average person spends about one-third of their life in bed, which means 33 percent of your life can be spent tossing and turning amongst itchy blankets and pillow cases for soft, or enveloped in comfortable ones designed with only the sweetest of dreams in mind. That’s where Brooklinen comes in.

From August 28 through September 3, the luxurious-yet-affordable bedding brand is having an epic Labor Day sale sitewide, offering 10 percent off orders up to $200 and 15 percent off orders over $200.

Not only is this your opportunity to score a rare deal on Brooklinen’s crazy-soft sheets, but you can also decorate the rest of your space at a discount, thanks to the site's wide selection of towels, candles, robes, and more. Do yourself (and your home) a favor and stock up on our favorites items, below.