If you want to lock in a good night’s sleep, you should definitely invest in some quality sheets. The average person spends about one-third of their life in bed, which means 33 percent of your life can be spent tossing and turning amongst itchy blankets and pillow cases for soft, or enveloped in comfortable ones designed with only the sweetest of dreams in mind. That’s where Brooklinen comes in.
From August 28 through September 3, the luxurious-yet-affordable bedding brand is having an epic Labor Day sale sitewide, offering 10 percent off orders up to $200 and 15 percent off orders over $200.
Not only is this your opportunity to score a rare deal on Brooklinen’s crazy-soft sheets, but you can also decorate the rest of your space at a discount, thanks to the site's wide selection of towels, candles, robes, and more. Do yourself (and your home) a favor and stock up on our favorites items, below.
Give your home a hotel-like feel by hanging one of Brooklinen’s ridiculously soft robes on your bathroom door. This option is available in three different colors: white, light gray, and dark gray.
Just drape this over your living room sofa and let the compliments from your house guests roll in.
Show off your brand loyalty with this fun tote and save the environment by taking it on your weekly trips to Whole Foods. It's a win-win.
Never owned a pair of Brooklinen sheets? The brand’s hardcore bundle is a no-brainer. With thousands of rave reviews, you’ll wonder why it took you so long to add these to your collection.
Why stop at a pair of sheets? This down comforter is the perfect cozy layer for year-round—not too light, and not too heavy.
Boost your self care game with one of Brooklinen’s dreamy candles. This one has subtle hints of rose, and will redefine your idea of beauty sleep.
Made with a lightweight linen, this layer is an elevated take on your grandmother’s quilt.
Thanks to Brooklinen’s baby collection, every member of your family can have access to a great set of sheets.
With Brooklinen's recent expansion into bathware, you can now upgrade shower time. Brooklinen offers towels ing three different levels of plushness; this extra plush style oozes spa-like vibes.
A plush pillow is the ultimate finishing touch to any bed. Fortunately, Brooklinen offers different plushness levels as well as a down alternative style.
