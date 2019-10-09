image
Today's Top Stories
1
Rihanna Made You a Coffee Table Book
image
2
What Nicola Glass of Kate Spade Wears to ﻿Work
An Alternative View Of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2016
3
A Field Guide to Modern Floral Fragrances
image
4
Can THE WELL Make You Well?
image
5
Play These Sad Songs When You're Feeling Down

Get the Party Started with Anthropologie's Hosting Sale

Becoming a hostess with the mostess has never been so easy.

image
Courtesy

Confession time: Once fall rolls around, all I want to do is stay home. Instead of trying the newest restaurant or grabbing drinks at my favorite speakeasy, I just want to make all my friends and family come to my place for dinner parties, chill nights in, and the inevitable Netflix binge session.

If you also want to stay inside for the foreseeable future, but don't want to be antisocial, try your hand at hosting! Anthropologie's Happy Hosting sale is here to help. For a limited time only, the retailer is offering up to 20 percent off furniture, bedding, home decor, and more. So whether you're gearing up for a big dinner party or welcoming guests who are visiting from out of town, you're bound to find something that will meet your hosting needs.

To start your party planning on the right foot, we found several deals that are equal parts pretty and practical. Now all you need to do is send out some e-vites and get the shindig started!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Velvet Pouf
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$248
$198.40

Having a crowd over? These velvet poufs are a great way to increase the number of seats without cramming a bunch of ugly folding chairs into your tiny living room. Once the party's over, you can hide these in your closet. 

Escape no. 2 Wall Art
Artfully Walls Anthropologie anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$348
$278.40

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we're positive this print will be the perfect conversation starter at your next soiree.

Mesa Ceramic Table Lamp
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$158.40
SHOP IT

$198
$158.40

We can't back this up with science just yet, but we're convinced there's a correlation between great lighting and a fun get-together. Let's light up the night, shall we?

Elijah Wine Rack
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$78.40
SHOP IT

$98
$78.40

Ditch the bulky bar cart for a compact wine rack. This rattan option is the perfect way to show off your impressive champagne collection. 

Set of 4 Lustered Coupe Glasses
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$56
$44.80

Once you pop the cork, pour your favorite bubbly into these cute coupe glasses. Trust us, the compliments will flow faster than the champagne!

Woven Rosewood Duvet Cover
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$248-$298
$198.40–$238.40

Hosting some out-of-towners? Turn that sleeper sofa or air mattress into their home away from home with this dreamy duvet cover.

Olivia Chaise Sectional
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$2,998
$2,398.40

If you have some extra cash to spare—or are in the market for a great sofa—this sectional is practically begging for a Bachelor viewing party. 

Milo Hook Rack
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$78.40
SHOP IT

$98
$78.40

With plenty of rooms for your friends' jackets, this woven hook rack marries form and function. 

Tree of Life Basket
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$54.40
SHOP IT

$68
$54.40

When it comes to playing host or hostess, an organized, tidy home is key. If you're having a friends over—but don't have time to clean—you can stealthily stow your belongings in this bohemian basket. 

•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Street Style - LFWM January 2019 Found: A Chic Shearling Jacket for Under $100
image Clinique's Game-Changing Moisturizer Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Shop Ulta's Amazing Fall Haul Sale
Street Style - Berlin - September 13, 2019 Shop Influencer-Approved Sweaters for Under $100
image Amazon Has Cute Yankee Candles on Sale Right Now
image There's a Really Cute Fleece Under $30 on Amazon
image Urban Outfitters Is Having a Very Good Home Sale
image Amazon's Having a Great Sale on Hunter Rain Boots
image Jackets and Boots Are on Sale on Amazon Right Now
image Save $200 on Samsonite's Stylish Luggage Set