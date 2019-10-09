Becoming a hostess with the mostess has never been so easy.
Confession time: Once fall rolls around, all I want to do is stay home. Instead of trying the newest restaurant or grabbing drinks at my favorite speakeasy, I just want to make all my friends and family come to my place for dinner parties, chill nights in, and the inevitable Netflix binge session.
If you also want to stay inside for the foreseeable future, but don't want to be antisocial, try your hand at hosting! Anthropologie's Happy Hosting sale is here to help. For a limited time only, the retailer is offering up to 20 percent off furniture, bedding, home decor, and more. So whether you're gearing up for a big dinner party or welcoming guests who are visiting from out of town, you're bound to find something that will meet your hosting needs.
To start your party planning on the right foot, we found several deals that are equal parts pretty and practical. Now all you need to do is send out some e-vites and get the shindig started!
$248
$198.40
Having a crowd over? These velvet poufs are a great way to increase the number of seats without cramming a bunch of ugly folding chairs into your tiny living room. Once the party's over, you can hide these in your closet.
$348
$278.40
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we're positive this print will be the perfect conversation starter at your next soiree.
$198 $158.40
We can't back this up with science just yet, but we're convinced there's a correlation between great lighting and a fun get-together. Let's light up the night, shall we?
$98
$78.40
Ditch the bulky bar cart for a compact wine rack. This rattan option is the perfect way to show off your impressive champagne collection.
$56
$44.80
Once you pop the cork, pour your favorite bubbly into these cute coupe glasses. Trust us, the compliments will flow faster than the champagne!
$248-$298
$198.40–$238.40
Hosting some out-of-towners? Turn that sleeper sofa or air mattress into their home away from home with this dreamy duvet cover.
$2,998
$2,398.40
If you have some extra cash to spare—or are in the market for a great sofa—this sectional is practically begging for a Bachelor viewing party.
$98
$78.40
With plenty of rooms for your friends' jackets, this woven hook rack marries form and function.
$68
$54.40
When it comes to playing host or hostess, an organized, tidy home is key. If you're having a friends over—but don't have time to clean—you can stealthily stow your belongings in this bohemian basket.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.