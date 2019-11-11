image
Editors handpick every product that we feature.

During Brooklinen's Sale, Stock Up on Cozy Sheets and Towels

It's not like you're going to leave the house the next few months, anyways...

image
Design by Bridget Burns

In what we can only describe as a Monday miracle, Brooklinen is offering 15 percent off sitewide when you enter the promo code "SURPRISE15." Though the e-retailer was initially famous for its viral and oh-so-cozy sheets, the brand has expanded into home items like bathware and lounge apparel. Whether you're looking to decorate your bathroom with a new pair of plush towels, add a fragrant candle to your nightstand, or decorate your living room with its new "Spaces" section, Brooklinen makes it possible to do a mini home makeover in one swoop.

The sale ends tonight, so we're doing the legwork for you by sharing some of our favorite picks, below.

1 Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Courtesy
Brooklinen
$189.00
SHOP IT

$208-$278
$132.60-$177.22

Trust us, you can't go wrong with Brooklinen's Classic Hardcore Sheet bundle. With several colors to choose from—and a super-soft  texture—it's no wonder why these sheets became so popular. 

2 Super-Plush Robe
Courtesy
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$98
$83.30

Give your bathroom a spa-like appeal with these ridiculously plush towels. 

3 Down Pillow
Courtesy
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$69-89
$58.65-$75.65

Already have a dreamy set of sheets? Take your bed's comfort up a couple notches with some plush pillows. 

4 Mulberry Silk Eyemask
Courtesy
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$30
$25.50

Not only does this silk eye mask reduce the appearance of creases around the eyes, it also feels oh-so-luxurious. 

5 Crib Sheet Set
Courtesy
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$32.50
$22.10 

Start the little one's love for Brooklinen early with this adorable crib sheet set. 

6 Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
Courtesy
Brooklinen
$299.00
SHOP IT

$279-$299
$237.15-$254.14

Calling all cashmere lovers: These sheets are calling your name. They're the perfect cozy pick for your bed come winter.

7 Mid-Plush Bath Towel Bundle
Courtesy
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$59
$44.13

Found: A set of bath towels that are just as pretty as they are plush. 

8 Throw Blanket
Courtesy
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$189
$160.65

Sling this throw blanket over your living room couch and let the compliments come reeling in when you have guests over. 

9 Scented Candle
Courtesy
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$59
$50.15

Light up the night (pun intended) with Brooklinen's AM to PM candle set. Comprised of four mini candles, this set can also double as the perfect Secret Santa present. 

10 Brooklinen Canvas Tote
Courtesy
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$20
$17

Can you ever have too many tote bags? (The short answer: Absolutely not.) If you're looking to add a new style to your ever-growing collection, we can't help but smile whenever we see this cheery pride option. 

•••

