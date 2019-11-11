Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
It's not like you're going to leave the house the next few months, anyways...
In what we can only describe as a Monday miracle, Brooklinen is offering 15 percent off sitewide when you enter the promo code "SURPRISE15." Though the e-retailer was initially famous for its viral and oh-so-cozy sheets, the brand has expanded into home items like bathware and lounge apparel. Whether you're looking to decorate your bathroom with a new pair of plush towels, add a fragrant candle to your nightstand, or decorate your living room with its new "Spaces" section, Brooklinen makes it possible to do a mini home makeover in one swoop.
The sale ends tonight, so we're doing the legwork for you by sharing some of our favorite picks, below.
$208-$278$132.60-$177.22
Trust us, you can't go wrong with Brooklinen's Classic Hardcore Sheet bundle. With several colors to choose from—and a super-soft texture—it's no wonder why these sheets became so popular.
$98
$83.30
Give your bathroom a spa-like appeal with these ridiculously plush towels.
$69-89
$58.65-$75.65
Already have a dreamy set of sheets? Take your bed's comfort up a couple notches with some plush pillows.
$30
$25.50
Not only does this silk eye mask reduce the appearance of creases around the eyes, it also feels oh-so-luxurious.
$32.50
$22.10
Start the little one's love for Brooklinen early with this adorable crib sheet set.
$279-$299
$237.15-$254.14
Calling all cashmere lovers: These sheets are calling your name. They're the perfect cozy pick for your bed come winter.
$59$44.13
Found: A set of bath towels that are just as pretty as they are plush.
$189
$160.65
Sling this throw blanket over your living room couch and let the compliments come reeling in when you have guests over.
$59
$50.15
Light up the night (pun intended) with Brooklinen's AM to PM candle set. Comprised of four mini candles, this set can also double as the perfect Secret Santa present.
$20
$17
Can you ever have too many tote bags? (The short answer: Absolutely not.) If you're looking to add a new style to your ever-growing collection, we can't help but smile whenever we see this cheery pride option.
•••
