Allow West Elm's Spring Sale to Help Upgrade Your WFH Vibes

Candles and pillows and cheese boards and someone stop me.

By Kelsey Mulvey
West Elm

Home is where the heart is, but nowadays it's where your gym, your office, and your new go-to restaurant is too. Since we're going to be spending a lot of time inside for the foreseeable future, we might as well make our homes look good. Fortunately, West Elm is here to help with its 20 percent off sitewide sale. While most of us know (and love) the company's sleek, mid-century inspired furniture, West Elm is also filled with candles, throw blankets, and kitchenwares to make your WFH setup more enjoyable. Shop our top picks from the sale, below.

1 Shape Block Study Pillow Cover
West Elm
West Elm
SHOP IT

$39
$23.40

A person can never have too many pillows, which is exactly why you need to add this artful style to your collection.

2 Fluted Ceramic Candles
West Elm
West Elm
SHOP IT

$39—$54
$24.99—$34.99

With notes of eucalyptus, verbena, and amber, this candle smells just as beautiful as it looks.

3 Modern Weave Basket With Divider
West Elm
West Elm
SHOP IT

$24
$19.20

Keep all of your supplies organized in your makeshift office with this stylish container. The woven detail will make it feel like summer.

4 Kaloh Mixing Bowls
West Elm
West Elm
SHOP IT

$79
$63.20

Spending your free time making sourdough or banana bread? You might as well invest in some chic mixing bowls.

5 New Shapes Marble Board
West Elm
West Elm
SHOP IT

$39
$31.20

Alternatively, this marble cheese board will come in handy if you're craving something savory. 

6 Tie-Dye Throw
West Elm
West Elm
SHOP IT

$49
$34.30

Let's be honest: Everyone needs a cozy throw blanket to cuddle up with these days. 

7 Rio Cache Pots
West Elm
West Elm
SHOP IT

$18—$34
$12.80—$27.20 

Bring the great outdoors inside by picking up a house plant or two. West Elm's hand-glazed pots will rival the leafy greens you place inside of them.

8 Esme Fluted Glassware
West Elm
West Elm
SHOP IT

$12—$48
$9.60—$38.40

These rose-colored glasses will receive plenty of compliments during your next virtual happy hour. 

9 Organic Washed Cotton Percale Simple Stripe Sheet Set
West Elm
West Elm
SHOP IT

$139—$179
$111.20—$143.20

Spending a lot more time in bed? You're not alone. Give your setup some extra love with this cheery set.

10 Mid-Century Mini Secretary
West Elm
West Elm
SHOP IT

$399
$319.20 

If you want to invest in a real desk, this mini secretary is both affordable and space-efficient.

•••

