Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Brooklinen's Memorial Day Sale Starts Now
Your WFH setup just got a lot cozier.
The average person spends about a third of their life in bed, but the average person in quarantine? That's a different story. If you want to turn your bed into a stylish, soothing sanctuary, look no further. Right now, Brooklinen is taking 15 percent off its beloved sheets with the code "WKND15." Whether you prefer percale, sateen, or linen sheets, the direct-to-consumer brand has made it possible to buy great sets that don't cost a fortune. And why stop there? Brooklinen has plenty of great deals on loungewear, pillows, and bath accessories as well. Peruse through our top picks from Brooklinen's sale, below.
$99—$159
$84.15—$135.15
If you're checking out Brooklinen for the very first time, go directly to its classic core sheet set. I mean, they're the most popular sheets on the Internet.
$75
$63.75
Nowadays, you can never have too many sweatpants. Between its light French Terry material and breezy wide legs, this pair offers optimal comfort without sacrificing style.
$32.50
$22.10
Thanks to this cute crib set, Brooklinen has something for the entire family.
$98
$83.30
Give your bathroom some serious spa vibes with Brooklinen's plush robe. Decked out with a thick collar and cuffed sleeves, this option will make it difficult to put on pajamas after the shower.
$35
$29.75
If you want to unwind after a long, grueling day at the home office, light up a candle. Infused with rosy notes, Brooklinen's Magic Hour scent will mentally transport you to a pretty mountainscape.
$249—$279
$211.65—$237.15
Once the temperature rises, you'll get a lot of use out of these breezy, lightweight linen sheets.
$68
$57.80
Cozy loungewear that's actually presentable enough to wear outside? Yes, please.
$69
$58.65
A great pillow is integral to a good night's sleep. Brooklinen offers three options—plush, mid-plush, and firm— so you can find the best pillow for you.
$117
$99.45
Hotel bathroom or personal bathroom? Who's to say. Made with a super-soft Turkish cotton, these towels are super-absorbent and look good.
$189
$160.65
Made with a tactile lambswool, this blanket will be a welcome addition to your next binge-watching session.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE HERE