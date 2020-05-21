Today's Top Stories
Brooklinen's Memorial Day Sale Starts Now

Your WFH setup just got a lot cozier.

By Kelsey Mulvey
brooklinen memorial day sale
Brooklinen

The average person spends about a third of their life in bed, but the average person in quarantine? That's a different story. If you want to turn your bed into a stylish, soothing sanctuary, look no further. Right now, Brooklinen is taking 15 percent off its beloved sheets with the code "WKND15." Whether you prefer percale, sateen, or linen sheets, the direct-to-consumer brand has made it possible to buy great sets that don't cost a fortune. And why stop there? Brooklinen has plenty of great deals on loungewear, pillows, and bath accessories as well. Peruse through our top picks from Brooklinen's sale, below.

1 Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$99—$159
$84.15—$135.15

If you're checking out Brooklinen for the very first time, go directly to its classic core sheet set. I mean, they're the most popular sheets on the Internet.

2 Bryant Pant
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$75
$63.75

Nowadays, you can never have too many sweatpants. Between its light French Terry material and breezy wide legs, this pair offers optimal comfort without sacrificing style. 

3 Crib Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$32.50
$22.10

Thanks to this cute crib set, Brooklinen has something for the entire family. 

4 Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$98
$83.30

Give your bathroom some serious spa vibes with Brooklinen's plush robe. Decked out with a thick collar and cuffed sleeves, this option will make it difficult to put on pajamas after the shower. 

5 Magic Hour Scented Candle
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$35
$29.75

If you want to unwind after a long, grueling day at the home office, light up a candle. Infused with rosy notes, Brooklinen's Magic Hour scent will mentally transport you to a pretty mountainscape. 

6 Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$249—$279
$211.65—$237.15

Once the temperature rises, you'll get a lot of use out of these breezy, lightweight linen sheets. 

7 Adelphi Jumpsuit
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$68
$57.80

Cozy loungewear that's actually presentable enough to wear outside? Yes, please. 

8 Down Pillow
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$69
$58.65

A great pillow is integral to a good night's sleep. Brooklinen offers three options—plush, mid-plush, and firm— so you can find the best pillow for you. 

9 Hammam Towel Bundle
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$117
$99.45

Hotel bathroom or personal bathroom? Who's to say. Made with a super-soft Turkish cotton, these towels are super-absorbent and look good. 

10 Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$189
$160.65

Made with a tactile lambswool, this blanket will be a welcome addition to your next binge-watching session.

•••

