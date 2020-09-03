Today's Top Stories
1
Stacey Abrams: "The President Is Lying to America"
2
Inside America's Obsession With '90 Day Fiancé'
3
Selena Gomez Is Here for a Mood-Boosting Lip
4
'When No One Is Watching' Is Our Book Club Pick
5
Nike's New Maternity Line Is a Game Changer

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

What to Buy From Brooklinen's Amazing Labor Day Sale

Your bedroom just got a whole lot cozier.

By Kelsey Mulvey
brooklinen labor day sale
Brooklinen

Be honest, you've been spending a lot of time in bed. (It's okay, you're not alone.) Nowadays, our bedroom doubles as our home office, preferred FaceTime location, and the ultimate spot to curl up with a glass of wine after a long, grueling day. That said, you might as well give your setup the TLC it deserves. Fortunately, Brooklinen is having a huge Labor Day sale, where you can save 15 percent off sitewide, including the brand's popular sheets and loungewear. The direct-to-consumer company is known for creating ridiculously comfortable bedding without a huge markup and, thanks to this sale, you can save even more. All you need to do is enter "LABORDAY-15" at checkout. Shop our favorite finds from Brooklinen's Labor Day sale, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$109- $244 $64.98-$155.55 (15% off)

If you've never shopped at Brooklinen but are curious to see what all of the hype is about, you can't go wrong with its percale sheets. Made with a breathable, long-staple cotton, this set will offer optimal comfort year-round. 

2 Bed-Stuy Pant
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$90 $76.50 (15% off)

Let's get one thing straight: A person can never have too many pairs of sweatpants. Brooklinen's Bed-Study pants are made with a cozy fleece that feel like a warm blanket. 

3 Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$279-$299 $237.15-$254.15 (15% off)

Want to get your bed ready for the colder months ahead? Give Brooklinen's heathered cashmere sheets a try. If you thought a cashmere sweater was luxurious, just wait until you snuggle up in this super-soft cashmere set. 

4 Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$98 $83.30 ($15% off)

Give your time at home a fancy, spa-like feel with Brooklinen's super-plush robe. As someone who wears this all day, every day, I can confidently say it's well worth the investment.

5 Anchal Patchwork Throw
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$199 $169.15 (15% off)

Netflix and chilling has never looked so good, thanks to this cute throw blanket. With a cheery patchwork design, this option is basically your Grandma's favorite quilt with a cool, modern edge.

6 Down Alternative Pillow
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$59-$79 $50.15-$67.15 (15% off)

If you want to upgrade your bed's cozy factor but don't want to buy a new mattress, give Brooklinen's down alternative pillow a try. Since it's available in three different plushness levels, there's bound to be an option for you. 

7 Nightcap Candle
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$35 $29.75 (15% off)

Take your self-care routine to the next level by lighting up one of Brooklinen's candles after a long work day. With notes of bourbon and orange, Nightcap will transport you to a bustling bar. (Remember bars?)

8 Mulberry Silk Eyemask
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$29 $24.65 (15% off)

It's written in the stars: You need to add this eye mask to your e-cart. Not only will it help you get some shut-eye, but mulberry silk has also been proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

9 Mini Crib Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$16 $13.60 (15% off)

As this cute crib sheet proves, there's enough Brooklinen for the whole family to enjoy. Brooklinen just revamped its kids collection, and these new prints will add a cheery touch to your nursey. 

10 Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen
SHOP IT

$69 $58.65 (15% off)

Want to bring the Brooklinen charm to your bathroom? These towels are equal parts plush and absorbent. Not to mention, they'll make your space feel like a five-star hotel.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Start Your Labor Day Weekend With These Sales
The Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom's Anny Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What to Buy From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Aurate's Sale Celebrates Women's Equality Day
Madewell's Having Its First-Ever Secret Stock Sale
Dermstore's Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here
Meghan Markle's Fave Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale
Nordstom Rack Is Having an Epic Everlane Sale
Sarah Flint's Semi-Annual Sale Is Finally Here
Margaux Has So Many Cute Shoes On Sale