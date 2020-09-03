Be honest, you've been spending a lot of time in bed. (It's okay, you're not alone.) Nowadays, our bedroom doubles as our home office, preferred FaceTime location, and the ultimate spot to curl up with a glass of wine after a long, grueling day. That said, you might as well give your setup the TLC it deserves. Fortunately, Brooklinen is having a huge Labor Day sale, where you can save 15 percent off sitewide, including the brand's popular sheets and loungewear. The direct-to-consumer company is known for creating ridiculously comfortable bedding without a huge markup and, thanks to this sale, you can save even more. All you need to do is enter "LABORDAY-15" at checkout. Shop our favorite finds from Brooklinen's Labor Day sale, below.