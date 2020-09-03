Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
What to Buy From Brooklinen's Amazing Labor Day Sale
Your bedroom just got a whole lot cozier.
Be honest, you've been spending a lot of time in bed. (It's okay, you're not alone.) Nowadays, our bedroom doubles as our home office, preferred FaceTime location, and the ultimate spot to curl up with a glass of wine after a long, grueling day. That said, you might as well give your setup the TLC it deserves. Fortunately, Brooklinen is having a huge Labor Day sale, where you can save 15 percent off sitewide, including the brand's popular sheets and loungewear. The direct-to-consumer company is known for creating ridiculously comfortable bedding without a huge markup and, thanks to this sale, you can save even more. All you need to do is enter "LABORDAY-15" at checkout. Shop our favorite finds from Brooklinen's Labor Day sale, below.
$109- $244 $64.98-$155.55 (15% off)
If you've never shopped at Brooklinen but are curious to see what all of the hype is about, you can't go wrong with its percale sheets. Made with a breathable, long-staple cotton, this set will offer optimal comfort year-round.
$90 $76.50 (15% off)
Let's get one thing straight: A person can never have too many pairs of sweatpants. Brooklinen's Bed-Study pants are made with a cozy fleece that feel like a warm blanket.
$279-$299 $237.15-$254.15 (15% off)
Want to get your bed ready for the colder months ahead? Give Brooklinen's heathered cashmere sheets a try. If you thought a cashmere sweater was luxurious, just wait until you snuggle up in this super-soft cashmere set.
$98 $83.30 ($15% off)
Give your time at home a fancy, spa-like feel with Brooklinen's super-plush robe. As someone who wears this all day, every day, I can confidently say it's well worth the investment.
$199 $169.15 (15% off)
Netflix and chilling has never looked so good, thanks to this cute throw blanket. With a cheery patchwork design, this option is basically your Grandma's favorite quilt with a cool, modern edge.
$59-$79 $50.15-$67.15 (15% off)
If you want to upgrade your bed's cozy factor but don't want to buy a new mattress, give Brooklinen's down alternative pillow a try. Since it's available in three different plushness levels, there's bound to be an option for you.
$35 $29.75 (15% off)
Take your self-care routine to the next level by lighting up one of Brooklinen's candles after a long work day. With notes of bourbon and orange, Nightcap will transport you to a bustling bar. (Remember bars?)
$29 $24.65 (15% off)
It's written in the stars: You need to add this eye mask to your e-cart. Not only will it help you get some shut-eye, but mulberry silk has also been proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
$16 $13.60 (15% off)
As this cute crib sheet proves, there's enough Brooklinen for the whole family to enjoy. Brooklinen just revamped its kids collection, and these new prints will add a cheery touch to your nursey.
$69 $58.65 (15% off)
Want to bring the Brooklinen charm to your bathroom? These towels are equal parts plush and absorbent. Not to mention, they'll make your space feel like a five-star hotel.